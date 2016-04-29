Phillies 3, Nationals 0

WASHINGTON -- Cameron Rupp hit a two-run, bases-loaded double in the ninth to break a scoreless tie, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 Thursday, sweeping the three-game series.

The last time the Phillies swept a series in Washington was in May 2009.

Odubel Herrera opened the Philadelphia ninth with a single off Felipe Rivero (0-1), and Freddy Galvis doubled Herrera to third.

After Rivero intentionally walked Maikel Franco to load the bases, Washington closer Jonathan Papelbon entered the game. Papelbon struck out Darin Ruf, but Rupp followed with his double to deep right.

Cesar Hernandez popped up for the second out before David Lough hit an infield single to drive in an insurance run.

Elvis Araujo (1-0) picked up the win after he fanned Bryce Harper with the bases loaded to end the eighth. Araujo faced just two batters, walking pinch hitter Anthony Rendon to fill the bases before getting Harper.

Jeanmar Gomez pitched the ninth for this third save in three games and seventh of the season. He retired Daniel Murphy on a long fly to right with a runner on first for the first out and then got a double-play grounder to end it.

Washington starter Tanner Roark allowed no runs on two hits and two walks in seven innings with six strikeouts. Aaron Nola, the Phillies starter, also gave up two hits and no runs in seven innings, finishing with one walk and seven strikeouts. Nola threw just 77 pitches, Roark 99.

Nola gave up seven runs in five innings against Washington on April 16 in Philadelphia, but he was a different pitcher Thursday on a chilly, rainy day in the nation’s capital.

The Nationals got a break in the top of the fifth when Washington third baseman Stephen Drew bobbled a hot grounder off the bat of Peter Bourjos but recovered in time to pick up the ball and tag Hernandez (two hits) sliding into third for the last out of the frame.

Harper entered Thursday with five hits in seven at-bats against Nola, including two homers. He had a single with two outs in the first but was stranded as Ryan Zimmerman grounded out.

Roark had an ERA of 2.63 in his previous four starts and in his previous outing fanned a career-high 15 batters in seven innings against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 36 minutes by light rain ... Phillies RHP Dalier Hinojasa left the game in the eighth when he was hit by a shot off the bat of CF Matt den Dekker. ... Washington 2B Daniel Murphy, who entered Thursday with a .391 batting average, went 0-for-4. ... Phillies OF Odubel Herrera, who entered Thursday with 21 walks, second in the majors, drew one free pass in the win. ... The Nationals will begin a three-city, 10-game road trip Friday at St. Louis. Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-0, 2.17 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Mike Leake (0-2, 5.64). ... Thursday was the fourth anniversary of the major league debut of Washington OF Bryce Harper, who played the Dodgers in his first game on April 28, 2012, in Los Angeles. Harper, who entered Thursday with a league-high 24 RBIs and was tied for the league lead with nine homers, went 1-for-4 with a single.