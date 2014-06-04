Zimmerman returns to lead Nationals past Phillies

WASHINGTON -- Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman was fresh off the disabled list but that wasn’t necessarily why opposing manager Ryne Sandberg of Philadelphia elected to give an intentional walk to teammate Adam LaRoche and pitch to Zimmerman in the fifth inning.

The move backfired as Zimmerman hit an RBI double -- his second two-bagger of the game -- to give the Nationals a 5-0 lead en route to a 7-0 victory on Tuesday against the Phillies.

“Pick your poison there,” said Sandberg, who noted that Phillies’ right-handed starter David Buchanan got to bypass left-handed hitting LaRoche to face right-hander Zimmerman. “It looked like Zimmerman was swinging the bat pretty good.”

“Roachy is obviously having a great year,” Zimmerman said. “It was a smart play (to walk LaRoche). It was a smart baseball play.”

Jordan Zimmermann pitched eight shutout innings, and Zimmerman returned to the lineup as a left fielder and hit two doubles to begin a three-game series. Zimmerman, an All-Star third baseman, had never played left in the majors before Tuesday.

“I felt good,” said Zimmerman, who had to make just two putouts. “It means our pitchers are doing a good job (since he had little action in left).”

Zimmerman missed 44 games before taking part in four minor league rehab games and returning to the majors Tuesday. “We are a talented team. We just have to get healthy,” said the former University of Virginia standout.

Right-hander Zimmermann (4-2) gave up just two hits in the first seven innings before yielding three singles in a row with two outs in the eighth. He got out of the bases-loaded jam with a groundout. Zimmermann won for just the second time since April 30 by allowing only five hits and one walk.

“I wanted to go nine (innings). Eight was good enough,” Zimmermann said. “Overall it was a good night. When I wanted to throw a ball, I was throwing a ball. It was one of those nights it was fun to be out there and have everything working. Today (my slider) had a little bit more depth on it. I think the humidity might help. It was going where I wanted it to.”

“He had good stuff. He was mixing his pitches,” Sandberg said of Zimmermann. “He pitched a good game. We weren’t able to get anything going offensively. We were shut down by a good pitcher. He kind of set the tone for the game.”

Tyler Clippard pitched the ninth for the Nationals, who tasted victory for just the fourth time in 11 games. Philadelphia lost for the 10th time in its past 14 games. So is Sandberg, who was part of a team meeting before the game, at a loss for answers?

“We look at this as one game,” he said tersely.

Washington had five extra-base hits, including home runs by third baseman Anthony Rendon and shortstop Ian Desmond.

Center fielder Denard Span had three hits and three runs, and second baseman Danny Espinosa added two hits in a balanced attack bolstered by the return of Zimmerman.

“He stretches out our lineup,” manager Matt Williams said of Zimmerman, who hit in the No. 5 hole.

No. 2 hitter Rendon crushed a two-run homer in the sixth to pad Washington’s lead to 7-0 against David Buchanan (1-1). The Philadelphia right-hander gave up seven runs and 10 hits in six innings.

No. 7 hitter Desmond slammed his team-leading 11th homer of the year, a line drive down the left-field line, to make it 5-0 in the sixth.

The Nationals scored three runs in the third against Buchanan, who was making his third career start. Right fielder Jayson Werth jumped on a 3-0 fastball and laced a ground-rule double to left-center with the bases loaded to score two runs. LaRoche added an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

Zimmerman had been on the disabled list since April 13 with a right thumb fracture. He lined a double to left field in his first at-bat in the second inning, crushing an 0-1 pitch just inches inside the line past Philadelphia third baseman Reid Brignac.

NOTES: To make room for the return of 3B/LF Ryan Zimmerman from the disabled list, the Nationals optioned OF/INF Tyler Moore to Triple-A Syracuse. ... Philadelphia optioned RHP Phillippe Aumont to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalled RHP Ethan Martin from Lehigh Valley. ... The Phillies signed RHP Jason Marquis, a former Washington pitcher (2010-11), to a minor league contract and assigned him to extended spring training in Clearwater, Fla. ... The scheduled starters on Wednesday are Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett (3-4, 3.79) and Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (4-4, 3.15). ... Washington CF Denard Span is 11-for-28 on the current homestand.