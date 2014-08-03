Rendon leads Nationals to win over Phillies

WASHINGTON -- For the second time in three nights the Philadelphia Phillies watched one of their starting pitchers make an early exit.

On Thursday, lefty Cliff Lee departed in the third inning with an injury. On Saturday night, right-hander A.J. Burnett was ejected in the second inning, but by then Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon was well on his way to a big night as he had three hits and four RBIs in an 11-0 drubbing by the Nationals over the Phillies.

Rendon hit a three-run homer in the second inning to make the score 5-0. Rendon also had an RBI single in the first and a double in the fourth. He said he heard fans in the stands telling him to get a triple for the cycle.

“That means I’ve got to run more. I’ll stop at second base,” said Rendon, jokingly.

Burnett was ejected by home plate Chris Guccione and then Phillies’ manager Ryne Sandberg was also tossed just after the Rendon homer.

Burnett said he took exception to two pitches that were called balls before the one pitch to right fielder Jayson Werth just after the Rendon homer. He said one of those pitches was to Rendon. Burnett also walked opposing pitcher Jordan Zimmermann with first base open in the second to load the bases before center fielder Denard Span drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and then Rendon went deep.

“It was one of those things where he felt I showed him up in front of 40,000 people,” Burnett said of his ejection. “It is different for us (pitchers). We are out there, we are in the center of the stage. The one (ball) to Rendon looked like something he had called (a strike) already in the game. I try not to make (arguing) too obvious but he felt that way and that was it.”

What explanation did Sandberg get on the ejection of Burnett?

“Just arguing the pitch (to Werth). My argument on that (to the umpire) was it two outs in the second inning,” Sandberg said. “I thought both guys were in the wrong. (Burnett) can’t get tossed there. I thought the umpire was a little early with the ejection.”

Sandberg added: “The first thing I think about is trying to get through the game with the pitchers. We just went through this with Cliff Lee two nights” ago when he left in the third inning Thursday.

First-place Washington (59-49) won for just the second time in six games while the last-place Phillies (49-62) fell to 8-5 in their last 13 road games as Washington starter Zimmermann threw seven shutout innings.

“We have seen him before,” Sandberg said of Zimmermann. “He got the early lead and they had to feel good. He just pounded the zone with strikes. He mixes his pitches well. He had good stuff tonight.”

Span, second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and catcher Wilson Ramos each had two hits for the Nationals, who sprayed line drives around Nationals Park one night after they had several hard-hit outs in a 2-1 loss. Every Washington starter had at least one hit Saturday.

“Anthony had a great game. Everybody swung the bat really well,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

Zimmermann (7-5) had not pitched at home since July 6, when he threw seven shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs. He gave up just five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to the Phillies.

“I felt good. These guys gave me some runs early. I was able to settle in, just throw strikes and let the defense work,” Zimmermann said.

Burnett (6-11), now tied for second in the league in losses, was hurt by an error by second baseman Chase Utley that led to four unearned runs.

Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd had two hits against his former team, but he limped back to the dugout after striking out in the ninth for the second out. Sandberg said Byrd has been dealing with a bruised foot for several days. Left fielder Grady Sizemore also had two hits for the Phillies.

NOTES: The scheduled starters for the series finale on Sunday are Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (7-9, 3.55 ERA) against Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (6-5, 2.55). Strasburg is 0-3 in his last three starts with a 4.19 ERA and Hamels is 3-0 with an 0.78 ERA in his last three starts. ... Washington’s OF Jayson Werth and INF Kevin Frandsen are former Phillies. ... Philadelphia OF Grady Sizemore and RHP Roberto Hernandez, the winner on Friday, were teammates in Cleveland with Asdrubal Cabrera, the new Washington second baseman who was traded by the Indians to the Nationals on Thursday. ... Phillies OF Ben Revere entered Saturday’s game with 100 singles this year, the most in the National League. ... Revere and Sizemore each had five hits in the first two games of the series.