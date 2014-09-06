Phillies rally twice in 9-8 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies may be in last place, but they are not making life easy for the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies rallied from five runs down on two separate occasions to force extra innings and rookie third baseman Maikel Franco had a night to remember Friday as Philadelphia stunned Washington 9-8 for its fourth straight victory over the National League East leaders.

Franco, who picked up the first hit of his brief career in the third inning, drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the 11th inning as Philadelphia capped an improbable comeback that had music booming in the clubhouse afterward.

“We haven’t given up,” Phillies outfielder Marlon Byrd said. “We still have to finish the season strong regardless of what’s happened for the first five months. We’re having fun. I don’t think many playoff teams are going to really want to play us down the stretch, because we’re just going out there and leaving it on the field.”

Washington left fielder Bryce Harper and center fielder Denard Span misplayed Phillies left fielder Domonic Brown’s lazy fly ball to start the 11th inning, sparking the winning rally. The two players were both calling for the ball and then collided, allowing Brown to take second on the two-base error.

Related Coverage Preview: Phillies at Nationals

After catcher Carlos Ruiz sacrificed Brown to third, Franco chopped a slow roller to first off Washington reliever Craig Stammen (4-5). Tyler Moore’s throw home was not in time to get Brown, giving Franco his second RBI in four major league games.

“The main thing was to try to put the ball in play,” Franco said through a translator. “Get a good pitch, be patient and finally put the ball in play.”

Center fielder Ben Revere added an insurance run with an RBI single as the Phillies continued to play spoiler, just 10 days after sweeping the Nationals in Philadelphia.

“We’ve been competitive this whole year, no matter what,” Revere said. “This is no different this time. It was one of those times where we just fought, fought, fought.”

It was a disastrous ninth inning for beleaguered Washington closer Rafael Soriano, who blew a 7-4 lead and his seventh save after allowing a two-run homer to Ruiz and a two-out solo shot to Revere -- just the second home run of the outfielder’s five-year career.

“We need to address it,” Williams said of his closer’s struggles.

Soriano also took blame for another poor outing, which ended in a cascade of boos from fans.

“I know I have to do it better,” he said. “I’ve got to figure out what’s going on right now.”

Jake Diekman (4-4) picked up the win with one inning of relief and closer Jonathan Papelbon secured his 34th save, despite giving up a run and allowing the tying run to reach second base.

The Phillies’ rally spoiled solid outings from Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg, who allowed one run and four hits in six innings, and first baseman Adam LaRoche, who drove in three runs -- including his 21st home run of the season in the first inning -- despite battling a series of injuries.

Philadelphia starter Jerome Williams was let off the hook after a shaky five-inning effort in which he allowed five runs and nine hits -- the worst of his five starts since being acquired by the Phillies in August.

First baseman Ryan Howard tagged his 21st home run of the season as Philadelphia scored seven runs in the final four innings of regulation.

“The guys hung in there and battled, that’s for sure,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

NOTES: Denard Span’s leadoff single was the 1,000th hit of his career. ... The Phillies placed LHP Mario Hollands on the 60-day DL with a left flexor strain that he suffered Wednesday against Atlanta. Hollands will not need surgery, but the injury does require four to six weeks of rest. The team recalled RHP Sean O‘Sullivan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace Hollands. ... The Nationals called up OF Jeff Kobernus from Triple-A Syracuse to add to their bench. Kobernus, who hit .167 in 24 games for Washington last season, stole 24 bases in the minors. “He’s got great speed,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. ... Friday’s game marks the first of 24 straight that Washington will play against National League East foes to close the season. ... Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett (7-15, 4.40 ERA) takes on Washington RHP Tanner Roark (12-9, 2.91) in Saturday’s game.