Phillies pull rank on Nationals again

WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies might be out of contention for the National League East title, but they are making life miserable for the Washington Nationals, who have been leading the division for several weeks.

A.J. Burnett allowed one run in seven innings and Ryan Howard drove in the first two runs with a bases-loaded, two-out single in the third as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Nationals, 3-1, on Saturday.

The win clinched the series for the Phillies (66-75), who have now won five of their last six series.

First-place Washington (79-61) began the day seven games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, but the Nationals have lost their last five games to Philadelphia, including the first game of the series Friday.

”It is about character, it is about pride,“ manager Ryne Sandberg of the Phillies said. ”It is all there in the lockerroom.

“It speaks to the makeup and the guys playing hard every game. Some of that comes from the core guys; that is what they are all about.”

Washington second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, who was 1-for-3, said the Nationals can’t worry about the Phillies recent success against his team.

“That happens,” said Cabrera, traded from Cleveland to Washington on July 31. “We can’t do nothing about that.”

Philadelphia right fielder Domonic Brown made it 3-1 with a solo home run in the sixth on a 3-and-0 pitch from Washington starter Tanner Roark (12-10), who gave up three runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

“He enjoys the green light,” Sandberg said. “It takes all of the thought process out of it. I have seen him take balls out of the strike zone (on 3-and-0). That is a big run right there with two outs.”

Said Brown: “I got a pitch to hit.”

Roark has not won since July 30, when he beat the Miami Marlins at home. He had gone 0-4 in his last seven starts, but has an ERA of 2.97 this season.

Burnett (8-15), who lowered his ERA to 4.29, yielded six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Ken Giles pitched a scoreless eighth for the Phillies and closer Jonathan Papelbon pitched the ninth for his 35th save, as he retired catcher Wilson Ramos on a double play grounder to end the game.

”I think that is the best movement he has had on the ball this year and maybe the best curve,“ Sandberg said of Burnett. ”It was in there down and where he wanted it.

“He had good control with his curve and he was staying ahead of the hitters with his fastball.”

Washington got on the board in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Anthony Rendon to pull the Nationals to within 2-1.

The Phillies grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third on Howard’s two-run single, the fourth single in the inning by the Phillies.

Burnett was ejected in his last start in Washington on Aug. 2. It was the shortest outing of his career as he lasted only 1 2/3 innings. He entered Saturday second in the National League in losses and posted only his second win since July 12.

Washington center fielder Denard Span had two hits, but was thrown out stealing when he slid past second base in the third inning.

NOTES: Washington manager Matt Williams said before the game the team will use a closer by committee. RHP Rafael Soriano, who had been the team’s closer, blew his fifth save in 14 outings on Friday and has an ERA of 6.98 since the All-Star break. ... The Nationals called up OF Michael A. Taylor and RHP Ryan Mattheus from Triple-A Syracuse. Taylor hit 22 home runs this season at Double-A Harrisburg and Syracuse, and he was the Eastern League player of the year with the Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators. He was 3-for-18 in his first big league stint earlier this year. Mattheus pitched in four games for the Nationals earlier this year. ... The scheduled starters for the series finale Sunday are Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-9, 3.89 ERA) against Philadelphia LHP Cole Hamels (8-6, 2.50). ... Phillies OF Ben Revere, who hit a game-tying home run with two out in the ninth Friday, became only the fifth Philadelphia player in the last 75 years to hit a game-tying home run with two out and two strikes in the ninth. He entered Friday’s game with 944 road at-bats without a home run, the most homer-less road at-bats of any active player.