Phillies, Revere get Nationals on the run

WASHINGTON -- Philadelphia outfielder Ben Revere has not seen much action in recent, days but he came off the bench to help the Phillies end a six-game losing streak on Saturday in Washington.

The Phillies also got a lift from another reserve, as pinch-hitter Grady Sizemore reached base on a fielder’s choice to drive in pinch-runner Revere with a grounder to first for the tiebreaking run in the seventh as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Nationals, 5-3.

First baseman Ryan Howard led off the inning with a walk and was replaced by Revere, who stole second and took third on a fly out to right.

Revere scampered home, beating the throw from first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the ball hit by Sizemore to make it 4-3.

“We got three bags on his speed,” Sandberg said of Revere, who got his third steal of the year. “That was huge. That was a big part of the game.”

The Phillies added an insurance run in the ninth on a two-out single by center fielder Odubel Herrera -- his third hit of the game -- off reliever Blake Treinen to make it 5-3.

“I think he has really taken off,” Sandberg said of Herrera, who is hitting .308. “He is tough to defense. He does sting the ball, resulting in doubles and triples. In some ways he can be hard to pitch to.”

The Phillies (4-8) had scored only 13 runs in the previous six games, while the Nationals (5-7) lost for the first time in four outings.

Washington has lost several games this season in the seventh inning or later. And once again on Saturday shortstop Ian Desmond made an error that led to two unearned runs, this time in the third inning.

“Brutal, but I have been here before and I have worked my way out of it,” said Desmond, who had three hits, but also has eight errors in 12 games.

“I guess if this is the biggest problem in my life I’ve got, I am doing all right. I will work my way out of it.”

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who had two hits, tied the game, 3-3, in the fifth with a tremendous solo home run to center field.

It was Washington’s fourth home run of the season and second in two days, coming on a 3-and-1 pitch from Phillies starter Aaron Harang (2-1), who gave up three runs in six innings.

“I thought Harang had a quality start with six innings,” Sandberg said. “He made big pitches when he had to and the bullpen was really good. He is a veteran guy, he makes big pitches. He gave us the quality start that we needed and the bats came alive.”

Harang has made three quality starts in a row this season and was glad to see the losing streak end.

“It can be frustrating,” Harang said of the losing skid. “The guys just kept going. The guys made some good plays behind me, too.”

Freddy Galvis, the Phillies shortstop, gave his team a 3-2 lead in the fifth with a broken-bat, RBI single to left off Washington starter and loser Jordan Zimmermann (1-2), who struggled with his command for his second outing in a row.

“He still wasn’t as sharp as he normally is, but he got through it,” manager Matt Williams said. “The last inning walk ended up getting him, but two strikes, and he just wasn’t quite as sharp as normal.”

Washington catcher Jose Lobaton had an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game, 2-2.

The Phillies scored two unearned runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Harang reached on an error by Desmond and later scored on a single by shortstop Freddy Galvis.

Herrera, who doubled and took third on Galvis’ single, then scored on a fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of second baseman Chase Utley.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first, when center fielder Michael A. Taylor scored on a forceout off the bat of Zimmerman.

Harang allowed two walks and six strikeouts before he was lifted for pinch-hitter Sizemore in the top of the seventh. Ken Giles pitched the eighth for the Phillies and closer Jonathan Papelbon went the ninth to get his third save, retiring all three batters.

Zimmermann gave up four hits and four runs (two earned) with four walks and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

“There was some good defense on both sides out there,” Sandberg said. “All facets of the game came together and it added up for a win.”

NOTES: Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 6.75) will face Philadelphia RHP David Buchanan (0-2, 11.42) in the series finale on Sunday. ... Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar was out of the starting lineup with a strained groin after he left Friday’s game after he grounded out to end the fourth inning. Danny Espinosa made his first career start at third base for the Nationals on Saturday. ... Washington OF Jayson Werth was also out of the starting lineup for an off day after he played five games in a row after coming off the disabled list on Monday.