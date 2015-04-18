Scherzer gets win as Nationals defeat slumping Phillies

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer didn’t have his best fastball on Friday night. That is hardly comforting news to the Philadelphia Phillies, who had just one run in eight innings against the Washington right-hander in a 7-2 loss.

“Willie and I were on the same page,” Scherzer said of catcher Wilson Ramos. “We stayed soft on some counts and knew when to throw hard. You have to know when to stay with your strength. I did a good job of attacking them. My changeup was great tonight. We had a great team win.”

Scherzer was tagged with the loss on Opening Day in Washington as he allowed three unearned runs to the New York Mets. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Sunday and now has an ERA of 0.83 in three starts.

“Not his best fastball tonight,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of Scherzer. “He was able to pitch through early trouble. Fastball when he needed it. He pitched really effectively tonight. He understands how to pitch. He has a game plan going in. That is experience and understanding how to pitch.”

The Nationals (5-6) have won three games in a row and scored 29 runs in their last four contests. The Phillies (3-8) have lost six in a row while scoring just 13 runs.

“He’s hard to get ahold of,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Scherzer. “He’s got a good fastball and it feels like if you’re on that he goes to change-ups and breaking pitches. He really changes his pattern throughout his outings. He’s got good stuff.”

Scherzer (1-1) -- signed in January to a seven-year, $210 million contract -- got his first win with the Nationals as he gave up just four hits and struck out nine in his third start.

He was staked to a 3-0 lead as right fielder Bryce Harper slammed a three-run homer in the last of the first.

“He can hit it a long way,” Williams said. “He doesn’t have to fully swing every time to do so. He just put the head of the bat on it. He is doing fine, he is doing just fine.”

Said Scherzer of Harper: “He sat back on a curveball and took it deep.”

Philadelphia starter Sean O‘Sullivan (0-1) allowed four runs in five innings before Jeanmar Gomez took over in the sixth.

Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera, the Rule V draft pick from the Texas Rangers, had two hits as the leadoff man. Washington shortstop Ian Desmond had three singles and reached base all five times, although he did make his seventh error in 11 games.

The Phillies cut the margin to 3-1 in the third when Herrera tripled with one out and scored on a groundout by shortstop Freddy Galvis.

Washington second baseman Danny Espinosa hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth, giving the Nationals a 4-1 lead against O‘Sullivan.

“I’d definitely like to take that one back,” O‘Sullivan said of the Harper homer. “It definitely didn’t get where I wanted it to go. Take away two pitches in that game, I got the ball on the ground, I was working ahead of guys. I was not so upset about the Espinosa home run. It’s more the Bryce Harper one. I’ve got to make a better pitch there.”

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who made a diving catch of a foul ball in the fifth, had a two-run double in the seventh to pad the Washington lead to 6-1. Zimmerman then scored on a throwing error by second baseman Chase Utley on an infield single by catcher Wilson Ramos.

Washington reliever Felipe Rivero pitched the ninth in his big-league debut. He gave up an RBI single with two outs to first baseman Ryan Howard before getting the last out as he fanned left fielder Darin Ruf.

NOTES: Washington 3B Yunel Escobar left the game after he grounded out to short on a close play to end the fourth inning. “He just strained his groin a little bit. We took him out to make sure. We will see how he wakes up tomorrow and see how it feels. He says he feels okay,” Williams said of Escobar. “We will see how that plays out tomorrow.” Escobar entered the game batting .282 and his first-inning single extended his streak of reaching base to 10 games. ... The scheduled starters on Saturday are Nationals RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 8.64 ERA) and Phillies RHP Aaron Harang (1-1, 0.73). ... The Phillies entered Friday with five losses in a row and a .215 batting average. They also were next to last in the National League with 24 runs scored. ... Nationals C Wilson Ramos was tied for the team lead with eight RBIs after games through Thursday. He had driven in a run in five games in a row. ... Philadelphia 3B Cody Asche was hitting .429 at game time, the third-best mark in the National League.