Strasburg helps Nationals beat Phillies

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals left fielder Jayson Werth returned to the starting lineup on April 13 and center fielder Denard Span came off the disabled list Sunday and took his normal spot as the leadoff man.

On top of that right-handed starter Stephen Strasburg, who had an ERA of 6.75 in his first two starts, appears to be returning to form, and that is good news for the Nationals.

Strasburg allowed just one run in 7 1/3 innings, and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman had two run-scoring hits as the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Sunday for their first series win of the season.

“The defense played great behind me,” said Strasburg, who had an ERA of 3.14 last season and led the league in strikeouts. “The change-up was a pitch I was able to use more effectively. They were swinging early; they wanted to put the ball in play.”

Strasburg (1-1) retired the first 14 batters before catcher Carlos Ruiz hit a soft, clean single to left with two outs in the fifth. Strasburg then walked second baseman Cesar Hernandez but got Ben Revere, the left fielder, to ground out to short to end the inning.

His shutout bid was ended on a RBI single with one out in the eighth by shortstop Freddy Galvis to make it 4-1.

Strasburg, who gave up 10 hits in his last start in Boston, had seven strikeouts and allowed just five hits.

“He was really sharp today,” said Washington shortstop Ian Desmond, who added it was one of the best outings he has seen Strasburg throw.

Philadelphia (4-9) lost three of four to Washington and has dropped seven of its last eight.

“With a tough pitcher like that you don’t want to fall behind,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg of Strasburg. “One time I looked up there and it was 32 strikes and seven balls. He was pounding the zone. He has too many weapons for strikeouts (to take too many pitches).”

Drew Storen pitched the ninth for the Nationals and got his fourth save as he retired pinch hitter Chase Utley on a comebacker for the final out with two runners on base.

Strasburg got plenty of support from Zimmerman, whose RBI single up the middle in the seventh gave Washington a 4-0 lead against reliever Dustin McGowan.

The Nationals (6-7) scored three in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. With two outs Span singled and then scored on a double down the left-field line by Desmond, who has eight hits in his last three games.

“I feel good. I‘m relying on Matt,” said Desmond, who has talked a lot with manager Matt Williams in recent days about his hitting.

Desmond then scored on a single by Werth. After an intentional walk to right fielder Bryce Harper, Zimmerman had a bloop double to right to score Werth.

The uprising came against starter and loser David Buchanan (0-3), who gave up six hits and three runs in five innings after he entered the game with an ERA of 11.42.

“He did throw a lot of pitches early on. Some little things didn’t go his way there with the three runs. He did show some improvement over his first two starts,” Sandberg said of Buchanan. “Just getting the final out -- you can’t let up to get the final out.”

The Nationals went 1-2 in each of their first three series of the year against the New York Mets, Phillies and Red Sox.

Catcher Wilson Ramos also had two hits for Washington, and Harper reached base in 11 of his 16 trips to the plate in the series.

NOTES: Washington CF Denard Span, who had right core muscle surgery March 9, was activated off the 15-day disabled list and was in the lineup as the leadoff hitter. Span hit .302 last season and had a career-high 31 steals with 39 doubles. To make room for Span, OF Michael A. Taylor was sent to Triple-A Syracuse. Taylor hit .271 in 12 games with the Nationals this year after he made his big-league debut last August. Span was 5-for-12 in minor league rehab games with the Class A Hagerstown (Maryland) Suns of the South Atlantic League. ... Umpire Brian McKnight, who was hit in the facemask with a pitch Saturday and had to leave the game in the ninth inning, was replaced on the crew for Sunday’s game by Tom Woodring, who was at third base. ... Philadelphia will start RHP Jerome Williams (0-1, 4.09) on Tuesday at home against Miami and RHP Dan Haren (1-0, 2.08), a former Washington pitcher. ... After an off-day Monday, the Nationals will start LHP Gio Gonzalez (1-1, 5.11) on Tuesday against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals and RHP Lance Lynn (1-1, 1.04).