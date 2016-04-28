Hellickson helps Phillies shut out Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Earlier in the day the Philadelphia Phillies announced that starting pitcher Charlie Morton was done for the season after he tore his hamstring Saturday while running the bases.

But fellow starter Jeremy Hellickson said Wednesday night that injury was not the source of his motivation as he allowed just two hits in seven scoreless innings to help the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0, taking the first two of the three-game series.

“My last two starts was enough (motivation) for me,” said Hellickson. “It sucks to lose Charlie. That is a tough loss for us. We will continue battling.”

That was the certainly the case for Hellickson, who had allowed 17 hits and nine earned runs in just 7 1/3 innings in his previous two starts. But against the Nationals he set a season high with eight strikeouts while walking three and lowering his ERA to 3.81 as Washington was shut out for the first time this year.

“I was going after guys in general,” said Hellickson (2-1). “I was just getting ahead and getting some early outs.”

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin was certainly pleased that Hellickson picked up the staff after the bad news on Morton.

“He was outstanding. It is good to see because his last two starts were not so great,” Mackanin said of Hellickson.

Carlos Ruiz gave the Phillies some insurance in the eighth when he clubbed a two-out solo homer to left off reliever Sammy Solis to make it 3-0.

Philadelphia had built the lead to 2-0 in the seventh when Cesar Hernandez scored on a throwing error by Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon as Peter Bourjos reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Phillies broke the scoreless tie off Gio Gonzalez (1-1) on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf, who entered the game hitting .346 with nine RBIs in his career against Gonzalez.

“A toe-to-toe battle. He did a great job,” Gonzalez said of his duel with Hellickson. “One pitch can’t change the whole game.”

The Washington catcher Wednesday was Jose Lobaton as regular catcher Wilson Ramos is on the bereavement list after the death of his grandfather.

“I felt like (Lobaton) and I were on the same page. I was pounding the strike zone,” said Gonzalez, whose ERA is 1.42. “I‘m keeping my eye on the catcher’s mitt.”

Gonzalez yielded two runs (one earned) and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth for the Phillies and closer Jeanmar Gomez tossed the ninth for his sixth save.

Hellickson, who entered the game with an ERA of 5.21, had allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) in just three innings in a start against the Nationals on April 15 in Philadelphia.

The Phillies (11-10) won for the second straight night while Washington (14-6) has lost two in a row at home after eight consecutive wins at Nationals Park. The three-game series finale is Thursday afternoon.

Maikel Franco was hitless in eight career at-bats against Gonzalez before lofting a soft single to left in the first with two outs. But Ruf, with three career homers against Gonzalez, struck out to end that inning.

Odubel Herrera had one hit and two walks from the leadoff spot - a new slot for him in the last week with the Phillies.

“I do like the leadoff spot,” he said through a translator. “It gives me a sense of responsibility.”

Hellickson can certainly relate to that, even though he didn’t need much motivation Wednesday.

NOTES: The Nationals called up LHP Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse. RHP Matt Belisle (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list after he was hurt Tuesday. Solis made his big league debut last year with the Nationals. This season, he gave up just one earned run in nine innings at Syracuse. ... With Philadelphia’s 4-3 win Tuesday, Pete Mackanin is 100-114 as Phillies manager. ... Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday hitting a league-high .394 with six doubles, two triples and two homers. He has at least 37 doubles in five of the previous six seasons. ... In the series finale on Thursday, Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 4.50 ERA) will face Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (2-2, 2.63), who struck out 15 on Saturday in seven innings against the Minnesota Twins. ... Philadelphia INF Cesar Hernandez entered Wednesday hitting .441 on the road. ... The Phillies announced that RHP Charlie Morton will have left hamstring surgery on May 2 by team physician Dr. Steven Cohen. Recovery time is six to eight months. Morton was hurt Saturday running to first base on a sacrifice-bunt attempt.