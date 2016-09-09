Asher records first win as Phillies defeat Nationals

WASHINGTON -- The previous appearance for pitcher Alec Asher came on Saturday in Trenton, New Jersey.

Before that, he made three minor-league starts in the Gulf Coast League last month, and prior to that his last outing was May 17 at the Triple-A level before being hit with an 80-game drug suspension.

But the right-hander from Florida, in his eighth major league start Thursday, got his first victory in the big leagues as he allowed just two hits and no runs in six innings as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the Washington Nationals 4-1.

"I felt like I wasn't myself last year. I let the moment get to me," Asher said of his debut in 2015.

Asher was 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA at the big league level last year and then went on the disabled list May 18 with a right calf contusion. He used an impressive change up to keep the Nationals off balance.

"Going into the offseason, I wanted to have something that moved a little bit," said Asher, adding that straight fastballs get hit in the majors. "Everything is in the past now. It is unfortunate what happened. I am happy to be back. I felt like I was going to get my chance."

The Nationals (82-58), who had won three in a row, lead the idle New York Mets by eight games in the National League East. The fourth-place Phillies (63-77) beat Washington for the first time in 10 tries as they beat young starter A.J. Cole.

"I feel I am getting a better feel for major league hitters," said Cole, who went five innings.

Asher (1-0) allowed one walk with no strikeouts before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh. Asher was aided by a number of line drive outs hit by the Nationals to Philadelphia outfielders.

"He looked very confident," said Pete Mackanin, the Philadelphia manager. "Asher really pitched well. He got away with a few line drives here and there. I didn't realize he had that good of a changeup. It was good to see the confidence he showed."

Edubray Ramos pitched a perfect seventh for the Phillies. Hector Neris came on in the eighth and loaded the bases with one out on a single by Stephen Drew, double by Trea Turner and walk to Jayson Werth.

Daniel Murphy drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1, but Neris escaped further trouble as he fanned Bryce Harper for the third out with runners on first and second. Jeanmar Gomez pitched the ninth for his 36th save in 40 opportunities.

Cole fell to 1-2 in his seventh big league appearance. He gave up four runs and five hits in five innings before Matt Belisle took over in the sixth for the Nationals.

"I have always believed in myself as a pitcher," said Cole, who feels more September outings will help him develop.

The Phillies scored four runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

Bourjos led off with a solo shot off the foul pole in left. With one out, Cesar Hernandez singled and with two outs Andres Blanco was hit by a pitch.

Howard followed with a three-run homer to center off Cole, who gave up his sixth homer of the season in 23 2/3 innings. It was the 21st homer of the year and 378th in the career for Howard and tied him with Matt Williams -- the Nationals manager last year -- for 72nd on the all-time list.

Asher, who served an 80-game suspension through MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, hopes for more opportunities this month among a strong group of young pitchers with the Phillies.

"I am happy with the game I had," said Asher, who was doused with beer in the shower by teammates to mark his first win.

NOTES: Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg, who left his start in the third inning Wednesday after 42 pitches, has a flexor mass strain, head athletic trainer Paul Lassard said prior to Thursday's game. Strasburg, who came off the disabled list Wednesday to face the Atlanta Braves, had an MRI on Thursday but will not need a second Tommy John surgery and there is no timetable for his return. "Everybody's pretty satisfied of where we are at this point," manager Dusty Baker said. "This is very good to know. Strasburg is 15-4 with a 3.60 ERA in 24 starts. ... Phillies RHP Jake Thompson (1-5, 6.48 ERA) will face Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (14-8, 2.89) on Friday. ... Philadelphia RHP Alec Asher, the Thursday starter, was one of three pitchers acquired from the Texas Rangers in the trade for Cole Hamels last year. The others are Thompson and RHP Jerad Eickhoff, who will pitch Saturday.