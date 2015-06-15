Preview: Phillies at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles had their season-high six-game winning streak halted Sunday, but they have a chance to go on another roll when they host the major league-worst Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It’s the opener of a four-game, home-and-home set for the Orioles, who scored 39 runs during their six-game tear before dropping the series finale against the New York Yankees.

Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado was 6-for-12 with a homer, four RBIs and six runs scored while recent call-up Nolan Reimold had four RBIs in the series against New York. The reeling Phillies dropped to 0-6 on their eight-game road trip following a sweep at Pittsburgh in which they suffered a pair of 1-0, extra-inning losses and were held scoreless in 30 of 33 innings. The six-game skid dropped Philadelphia to 22-42 overall and 7-26 on the road - both the worst marks in baseball. Phillies right-hander Aaron Harang goes for his first victory in a month when he opposes Orioles southpaw Wei-Yin Chen.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-7, 3.04 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (2-4, 3.21)

Harang has lost four consecutive starts and was pounded in his last two turns, getting knocked around for 13 runs (12 earned) and 13 hits over 11 2/3 innings in a pair of setbacks to Cincinnati. The 37-year-old veteran had surrendered only four homers in his first 12 starts, but matched that total when he was taken deep four times last time out. Harang last pitched at Baltimore in August 2013 and was pounded for seven runs over five innings.

Chen halted a five-start winless drought versus Boston in his last turn, giving up two runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. The 29-year-old from Taiwan has pitched better than his record indicates, yielding two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 12 turns. He continues to struggle with the long ball, permitting eight of his 11 home runs in 45 innings at Camden Yards, where he is 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Machado has hit safely in eight games in a row, including six with multiple hits.

2. Phillies CF Ben Revere is 11-for-31 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Baltimore has won five of six and seven of the past nine meetings with Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Phillies 3