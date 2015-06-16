Preview: Phillies at Orioles

The resurgent Baltimore Orioles have a chance to move two games above .500 for the first time since April 19 when they continue their home-and-home interleague series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Baltimore has won seven of eight and nine of its last 11 after easing to a 4-0 victory in the series opener.

Matt Wieters, who missed the first two months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, clubbed a three-run homer Monday and is batting .333 with seven RBIs in his first eight games. The Phillies are on the verge of sliding into Chesapeake Bay, having lost 11 consecutive games on the road and 17 of 20 overall. Philadelphia has been shut out three times in the last four contests to drop to 22-43 overall and 7-27 away from home - both the worst marks in the majors. The Phillies have scored three times in 47 innings and are the only team in baseball that has yet to reach 200 runs (197).

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-6, 5.71 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (4-7, 5.68)

Williams took the loss last time out at Cincinnati, yielding four runs for the third consecutive start to drop to 0-3 over his last five turns. Williams continues to be haunted by the long ball, as five of his 13 homers allowed have been hit over his last three starts. He has made seven career appearances (five starts) against the Orioles, going 4-2 with a 4.71 ERA.

Tillman won his second straight start last time out versus Boston, but it was still a struggle as he was touched for four runs over 5 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old Californian halted a seven-start winless drought in his previous turn by limiting Cleveland to two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 frames. Tillman, who already has matched his career high in losses, is 1-4 with a bloated 7.28 ERA in six starts at Camden Yards.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco, who was ejected from Monday’s game, hit his club’s last home run on June 7.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado was named the AL Player of the Week on Monday after going 11-for-24 with two homers and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Phillies 2