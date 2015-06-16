Wieters makes sure Chen, Orioles beat Phillies

BALTIMORE -- Matt Wieters provided the power while starter Wei-Yin Chen took care of the pitching as the Baltimore Orioles extended Philadelphia’s losing streak to seven games.

Wieters broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth, and Chen threw eight shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles blanked the Phillies 4-0 on Monday night.

The Yankees ended Baltimore’s six-game winning streak on Sunday, but the Orioles (32-31) now have won nine of their last 11. Philadelphia (22-43), on the other hand, has dropped 17 of its last 20 games with two seven-game losing skids.

Wieters contributed the game’s big hit. The Orioles were holding a 1-0 lead in the sixth when the Baltimore catcher crushed a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Aaron Harang (4-8) over the right-field scoreboard for a three-run homer.

“I chased a pitch on 1-1, so I wanted to get something that was going to stay in the zone,” Wieters said. “He threw a breaking ball that was probably a lot more of the zone than he wanted to throw.”

That gave the Orioles plenty of offense for Chen (3-4), who made it through eight innings on a hot night at Camden Yards.

The left-hander won a second consecutive start and gave up only a bunt single through six innings and allowed a total of four hits in a dominating performance.

Chen struck out nine and walked just one as the Phillies did not even hit a ball out of the infield until the sixth inning. They now have been shut out in three of their last four games.

“He threw 75 strikes out of 106 [pitches],” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He was in attack mode. He was really good.”

Chen had some bad luck earlier this season despite pitching well. Six of his first 12 starts were no-decisions, and Chen twice lost games where he gave up three runs or less and now has an ERA of 2.89.

“Of course, I‘m happy to get the win, but still ... I can’t win it by myself,” Chen said. “We have to win the game by a whole team, so I just wanted to do my job.”

Harang took a tough loss while doing his job. The right-hander allowed four runs on just five hits in six innings.

He’s now lost five in a row with the Wieters homer the one that left the right-hander shaking his head.

“It was one pitch -- a flat cement mixer slider there to Wieters,” Harang said. “I throw that ball down more, he’s probably going to take that pitch for a ball.”

This contest, which started with a 27-minute rain delay, was scoreless through four innings before shortstop J.J. Hardy’s RBI single gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Right fielder Travis Snider reached on a two-out double that just got over the head of left fielder Cody Asche. Hardy then followed with an RBI single to center that put the Orioles on top.

Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes then got a one-out single in the sixth against Harang, who later walked first baseman Chris Davis with two outs. Wieters then belted his three-run homer.

Closer Zach Britton pitched the ninth inning, but it was not a save situation for the left-hander, who retired the side in order.

The Phillies wound up striking out 11 times and their offense continued to struggle as they lost an 11th consecutive road game. They are 0-7 on this eight-game road trip and have been shut out in back-to-back games.

“We’re just having trouble swinging the bats and getting some things going and had a tough road trip on that note,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We need to swing the bats, and we’ve had problems scoring runs.”

NOTES: Orioles 3B Manny Machado won the American League Player of the Week Award on Monday. He hit .458 with two homers and five RBIs last week helping the Orioles win six in a row at one point and jump back into contention in the East. ... The Orioles must decide what to do with OF/1B Chris Parmelee, hitting .312 at Triple-A Norfolk, who had a June 15 opt-out clause in his contract. He worked out with the team before the game on Monday, and the Orioles are expected to make a call by Tuesday. ... Monday night’s game began after a 27-minute rain delay. ... The Phillies have not had a starting pitcher get a win since May 23 when LHP Cole Hamels beat the Nationals. The starters have gone 0-12 since that point.