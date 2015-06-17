Orioles demolish sinking Phillies

BALTIMORE -- Manager Buck Showalter gave banged-up center fielder Adam Jones a rest Tuesday night. Catcher Matt Wieters also did not start, but the Baltimore Orioles did not miss a beat despite having two All-Stars on the bench.

Third baseman Manny Machado and right fielder Chris Parmelee each homered twice as the Orioles set a new team record with eight homers and handed the Philadelphia Phillies their eighth straight loss by a final of 19-3.

Machado hit solo homers in the first and second innings as the Orioles belted four round-trippers in those first two frames. Parmelee also hit two solo homers while designated hitter Jimmy Paredes, first baseman Chris Davis and second baseman Ryan Flaherty each helped with a solo shot.

Center fielder David Lough hit a three-run homer as the Orioles (33-31) finished with 17 hits and scored runs in all but one inning.

“We squared up a lot of mistakes they made and had a lot of good at-bats with the (eight) walks,” Showalter said. “It just kind of snowballed.”

Machado’s first homer came off Phillies starter Jerome Williams (3-7), who gave up six runs in just two-thirds of an inning before leaving following a left hamstring strain. The third baseman finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

“It’s just one of those days (where) I guess the ball was flying,” Machado said. “Making good contact with it, and like I said, we’ve just got to keep it rolling.”

But it was Parmelee who wound up with a memorable first game with the Orioles. He finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs while batting fifth behind Davis.

Parmelee was hitting .312 at Triple-A Norfolk and kept that success going up at the major league level.

“That’s a pretty good way to start, right?,” he said with a smile. “I’ve been trying to take every day day-by-day and try to keep that good feeling going as long as possible. That’s what we’re all striving for.”

Right-hander Dustin McGowan gave up five home runs and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings, and Justin De Fratus got tossed by home plate umpire Lance Barksdale in the sixth after throwing very close to shortstop J.J. Hardy right after Parmelee’s second homer.

De Fratus just kind of shrugged afterward when asked if he threw at Hardy.

“It doesn’t matter; I got tossed,” the right-hander said. “I know what it looked like. It is what it is at that point.”

The ejection also hurt the Philadelphia bullpen. Left-hander Elvis Araujo came on and threw an inning before manager Ryne Sandberg turned to outfielder Jeff Francouer in the seventh.

Francoeur threw the final two innings and gave up two runs on one hit with three walks. He set down the Orioles in order in the seventh, the only time that happened all night, and Sandberg wanted to get him out in the eighth, but the bullpen phone was off the hook which delayed getting another pitcher up and ready.

The Phillies dropped their 12th in a row on the road and 18th of 21 overall, while Baltimore won 10 of its last 12.

Right-hander Chris Tillman (5-7) earned his third straight win for the Orioles after giving up three runs on four hits in six innings.

The Orioles immediately took command with a six-run first inning. Machado led off with a homer on Williams’ second pitch in the game.

Baltimore loaded the bases with one out before Hardy singled to center for a 2-0 lead. Flaherty followed with a two-run single.

Williams then threw a wild pitch with Lough up. That moved runners to second and third before the right-hander unleashed another wild pitch. This one bounced toward the third-base dugout, where catcher Carlos Ruiz retrieved it and threw late to Williams at the plate as Hardy scored.

The ball then trickled away while Williams lay on the ground, writhing in pain because of a left hamstring strain as he did a split trying to catch the throw. Flaherty scored easily for a 6-0 lead.

McGowan gave up three second-inning solo homers -- to Machado, Paredes and Parmelee. Lough added a three-run shot in the third and Baltimore took a 12-0 lead.

Right fielder Dominic Brown’s RBI single got the Phillies (22-44) on the board in the fourth, but Davis’ homer in the bottom half made it 13-1.

“It was an ugly game at the end of a road trip with a losing streak,” Sandberg said. “I don’t know what to say.”

NOTES: The Phillies lost all eight games on this road trip, the first time they went winless on a trip of at least eight games since their first year in 1883. ... The Orioles selected the contract of INF Chris Parmelee from Triple-A Norfolk. He was hitting .312 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 61 games at Norfolk. ... To make room for Parmelee, the Orioles optioned LHP Wei-Yin Chen to Class A Frederick. Chen is 3-4 with the Orioles this year. ... Baltimore also moved 2B Jonathan Schoop to the 60-day disabled list, but that expires Wednesday. ... The Orioles agreed to a deal with SS Ryan Mountcastle, their second pick (and 36th overall) in the 2015 draft.