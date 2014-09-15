Preview: Phillies at Padres

One of the few highlights of the Philadelphia Phillies’ otherwise disappointing season was a thoroughly dominating sweep of the San Diego Padres in mid-June. The Phillies eye their sixth straight victory over the Padres when the teams open a four-game set in San Diego on Monday. Philadelphia (69-80) is one loss shy of a third consecutive non-winning season after finishing atop the National League East five straight years – a run which included the franchise’s second World Series title in 2008.

The Phillies went 10-22 over a 32-game stretch from May 5-June 8 before outscoring San Diego 15-5 while winning each contest by at least three runs. Philadelphia missed out on another three-game home sweep in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to Miami and will turn their attention to the Padres, who sport one of the better home records in the NL at 40-31 as they begin a 10-game run at Petco Park. San Diego may enjoy familiar surroundings after going 2-7 on a road trip against three NL West rivals and has lost nine of 11 overall.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (5-6, 5.44 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-7, 2.40)

Williams was tagged for his first loss since joining Philadelphia despite recording his highest strikeout total in over 10 years (eight), surrendering four runs on seven hits in five frames during a 6-3 setback against Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old entered the outing with a 3-0 record and 2.84 ERA in five turns as a Phillie following stops in Houston and Texas earlier in the season. Williams hasn’t faced the Padres since 2005, but is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA in six all-time starts against them.

Cashner ended an 11-game winless slide in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings to win for the first time since April 16. The Padres’ ace went 0-6 and settled for five no-decisions during his drought despite giving up two earned runs or fewer nine times. Cashner won his only career start versus the Phillies in 2013 – permitting two runs over 7 2/3 innings – and owns a 2.13 ERA in seven all-time appearances against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are a major league-best 28-19 in one-run games.

2. Phillies RHP Ken Giles has not allowed a hit in any of his last eight appearances and is holding hitters to a .167 average.

3. San Diego reliever Joaquin Benoit (right shoulder soreness) threw a side session on Sunday and will do so again Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Phillies 2