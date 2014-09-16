Preview: Phillies at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to post consecutive wins for the first time since the beginning of the month when they continue their four-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. San Diego began its final homestand of the season - a 10-game stretch - with a 1-0 triumph in Monday’s series opener as Andrew Cashner tossed a two-hitter en route to his third career shutout and second this year. The lone run scored on an error as the Padres won for just the third time in 12 contests.

Philadelphia was hitless until Domonic Brown bunted for a single with one out in the fifth inning, was set down in order six times and sent three batters to the plate in every inning except the fourth, when Cashner faced four hitters. The Phillies kicked off their final road trip - a 10-game trek - with their second straight loss and sixth in nine contests. The club fell to 69-81, which guarantees its third consecutive non-winning season after it claimed five straight National League East crowns.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (8-16, 4.34 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (10-13, 3.77)

Burnett is coming off his eighth loss in 10 decisions, a 4-1 setback against Pittsburgh on Thursday in which he surrendered four runs over six innings. The 37-year-old looks to avoid becoming the first Phillie with 17 defeats since Mark Leiter accomplished the dubious feat in 1997. Burnett improved to 3-6 lifetime against San Diego on June 10, when he allowed two runs and three hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Kennedy’s winless streak reached three starts Wednesday as he allowed three runs and 10 hits over six innings in a loss at Los Angeles. The 29-year-old, who has yielded 10 hits in each of his last two outings, both defeats, has served up just one home run in his last five turns and hasn’t allowed more than one blast in a start this season. Kennedy’s career record against the Phillies evened out at 2-2 on June 10, when he was tagged for five runs over seven frames in a loss at Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego is a major league-best 29-19 in one-run games.

2. Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon was handed a seven-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount Monday night for an obscene gesture he made toward the home crowd the previous day.

3. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins, who has been sidelined since Sept. 8 with a strained left hamstring, hopes to return in Oakland this weekend.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Padres 2