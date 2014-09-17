Preview: Phillies at Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies have mustered all of seven hits in the first two contests of their four-game series against the host San Diego Padres. With their offense sputtering, the visiting Phillies turn to ace Cole Hamels as he looks to continue his good fortune against his hometown team on Wedneday. The San Diego native owns an 8-2 career mark with a 2.21 ERA versus the Padres.

Alexi Amarista provided an unexpected power source with a two-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance to lead San Diego to a 5-4 triumph on Tuesday. Amarista’s blast in the sixth inning came against veteran A.J. Burnett, who suffered his major league-leading 17th loss. Eric Stults looks to avoid his 17th loss when he makes the start on Wednesday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSP (Philadelphia), Fox Sports San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (8-7, 2.51 ERA) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (7-16, 4.49)

Hamels settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run in seven innings against Miami on Friday. The 30-year-old received the same fate after striking out a season-high 11 and scattering five hits over eight shutout innings versus San Diego on June 11. Hamels has yielded five homers in his last six games after permitting eight homers in his previous 21 contests.

Stults snapped a three-start losing skid after allowing five runs (two earned) in six innings of a 6-5 triumph over Arizona on Friday. The 34-year-old fell to 0-1 in his career versus Philadelphia after permitting four runs on eight hits in five innings in a 7-3 setback on June 12. Stults didn’t yield a homer in that contest, but has seen five leave the park in his last four trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego RF Rymer Liriano had three hits Tuesday and is 5-for-10 in his last three games.

2. Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown belted a solo shot Tuesday, but is just 4-for-20 in his last seven contests.

3. The Padres are a major-league-best 30-19 in one-run games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Padres 1