FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Phillies at Padres
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 8, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Phillies at Padres

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The San Diego Padres attempt to extend their home winning streak to four games when they begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. San Diego has won six of its last nine at Petco Park but is coming off a 5-5 road trip that concluded with three straight losses.

The Padres were pounded 10-1 at Milwaukee on Thursday, managing only two hits - including a solo homer by Melvin Upton Jr. - while allowing double digits in runs for the first time since June 25 at San Francisco. Philadelphia also was reached for double digits Thursday as it dropped a 10-8 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Domonic Brown homered and drove in four runs as the Phillies wrapped up a 4-3 homestand with a second consecutive defeat. Philadelphia dropped two of three to Los Angeles for its first series loss since the All-Star break (4-1-1).

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (8-4, 3.74)

Nola posted his second straight victory Saturday after losing his major-league debut, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings against Atlanta. The 22-year-old native of Louisiana recorded only three strikeouts but did not issue a walk for the first time in three career outings. Nola has fanned 15 and walked only three over 18 2/3 frames but has served up four home runs.

Shields settled for a no-decision at Miami on Sunday after giving up two runs and five hits in six innings. The 33-year-old Californian has won only one of his last 11 starts despite allowing three runs or fewer on seven occasions. Shields owns a gaudy 6.35 ERA against Philadelphia but is 2-0 with 21 strikeouts and two walks over 17 frames in three outings versus the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies optioned OF Jordan Danks to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday’s loss to make room for 2B Chase Utley (ankle), who is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

2. San Diego OF Will Venable went on paternity leave Thursday as his wife was expecting their first child.

3. Brown has been on a tear since July 20, hitting safely in 10 of 14 games while going 18-for-49 during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Padres 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.