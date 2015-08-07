Preview: Phillies at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to extend their home winning streak to four games when they begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. San Diego has won six of its last nine at Petco Park but is coming off a 5-5 road trip that concluded with three straight losses.

The Padres were pounded 10-1 at Milwaukee on Thursday, managing only two hits - including a solo homer by Melvin Upton Jr. - while allowing double digits in runs for the first time since June 25 at San Francisco. Philadelphia also was reached for double digits Thursday as it dropped a 10-8 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Domonic Brown homered and drove in four runs as the Phillies wrapped up a 4-3 homestand with a second consecutive defeat. Philadelphia dropped two of three to Los Angeles for its first series loss since the All-Star break (4-1-1).

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (8-4, 3.74)

Nola posted his second straight victory Saturday after losing his major-league debut, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings against Atlanta. The 22-year-old native of Louisiana recorded only three strikeouts but did not issue a walk for the first time in three career outings. Nola has fanned 15 and walked only three over 18 2/3 frames but has served up four home runs.

Shields settled for a no-decision at Miami on Sunday after giving up two runs and five hits in six innings. The 33-year-old Californian has won only one of his last 11 starts despite allowing three runs or fewer on seven occasions. Shields owns a gaudy 6.35 ERA against Philadelphia but is 2-0 with 21 strikeouts and two walks over 17 frames in three outings versus the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies optioned OF Jordan Danks to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday’s loss to make room for 2B Chase Utley (ankle), who is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

2. San Diego OF Will Venable went on paternity leave Thursday as his wife was expecting their first child.

3. Brown has been on a tear since July 20, hitting safely in 10 of 14 games while going 18-for-49 during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Padres 3