Preview: Phillies at Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies’ stellar play has allowed them to escape the National League East cellar as they look to finish off a three-game sweep of the host San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Phillies posted a 4-2 victory over the sinking Padres on Saturday for their 15th win in 20 games and moved past the Miami Marlins in the East.

Philadelphia’s record is the best in the majors since the All-Star break, and the two wins over the Padres come at the beginning of a nine-game trek that also goes through Arizona and Milwaukee. Rookie center fielder Odubel Herrera had two hits and two RBIs on Saturday and is 18-for-48 with 13 runs scored during an 11-hitting game streak. San Diego has lost five straight games and six of its last seven to fall out of the wild-card derby. The Padres have scored just 12 runs during their skid, which began after a 13-5 rout of the Brewers on Aug. 3.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-8, 6.09 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (4-11, 4.08)

Williams has lost five consecutive decisions and is winless in his past nine starts. He received a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn when he gave up one run and seven hits in five innings. Williams is 3-3 with a 2.18 ERA in seven career starts against San Diego.

Cashner lost to Milwaukee in his last start when he gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six outings and has gone 2-2 during the stretch. Cashner is 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in eight career appearances (two starts) against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Yonder Alonso is 2-for-21 over his last five games.

2. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 and scored twice Saturday in his second game since returning from an ankle injury.

3. San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) is slated to undergo season-ending surgery next week.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Padres 1