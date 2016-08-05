Preview: Phillies at Padres

Philadelphia's Jeremy Hellickson was a prime candidate to be moved prior to Monday's trade deadline, but the veteran right-hander remained a Phillie and takes the ball in Friday's three-game series opener against the Padres in San Diego. “Now that it's passed us, I'm happy to have him,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin told reporters. “Obviously there wasn't the right deal. I'm happy to have him with us, and I think he's fine with it.”

“I think having Jeremy here is very important to our club,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak told reporters. “There was a reason we brought him here in the first place. The reason we traded for him was to add some stability to our rotation, help to mentor our young pitchers, to help to protect them from the workloads, help to save the bullpen." As Philadelphia (50-60) continues with an eye toward the future, San Diego (47-61) won't look back after trading Matt Kemp prior to the deadline and dumping other high-priced free agents James Shields and Justin Upton earlier this season as its attempt to "go for it" failed. "That was a bad experiment,” executive chairman Ron Fowler told reporters as the Padres begin rebuilding again. “The chemistry wasn’t there. But we took a run at it.” Christian Friedrich is coming off a quality start for the first time in seven outings for San Diego, which continues its nine-game homestand after splitting six contests with Milwaukee (2-1) and Cincinnati (1-2).

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (8-7, 3.70 ERA) vs. Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-6, 4.72)

Hellickson stretched his unbeaten streak to three starts (2-0) after allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 9-5 victory in Atlanta on Saturday. The 29-year-old Iowa native is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA in his last seven starts. Wil Myers (4-for-11, two solo home runs) fares well against Hellickson, who is 1-4 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts versus San Diego - 1-4, 6.98 in six outings last season while pitching for Arizona.

Friedrich earned a no-decision after yielding one run and five hits in six innings of the Padres' 2-1 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. The 29-year-old Illinois native hasn't won since June 23 and was 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in his five starts prior to Saturday. Carlos Ruiz is 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles against Friedrich, who is 1-0 in four appearances (one start) with nine strikeouts and one run allowed in 10 innings versus Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego rookie OF Jabari Blash (.189) is 4-for-12 in his last four games, including his first major-league home run in Wednesday's 12-3 victory over Milwaukee.

2. The Padres have won 129 consecutive games when leading after eight innings.

3. The Phillies won three of four against San Diego from April 11-14 - two by shutout - as the Padres were blanked in five of their first 10 games this season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Padres 2