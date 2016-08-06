Preview: Phillies at Padres

Philadelphia’s top pitching prospect, Jake Thompson, is set to make his major league debut Saturday as the visiting Phillies continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres, but All-Star outfielder Odubel Herrera’s status remains unclear. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin has kept Herrera on the bench for three of the last four games, including Friday’s 5-4 victory.

Herrera is hitting .211 in 24 games since July 6 for the Phillies, who are 31-10 at Petco Park since it opened in 2004. “(Herrera) doesn't look like the same guy right now,” Mackanin told reporters. "I’m giving him a little bit of a reprieve here just to back off a little bit and maybe he'll come in and ask me how come he's not playing or maybe he’ll take advantage of the time off to clear his head and get back to where he was before.” The Phillies have won four of their first five games this season against San Diego, which is hoping to rebuild around promising young players such as center fielder Travis Jankowski, left fielder Alex Dickerson and first baseman Wil Myers. Jankowski is 9-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak and has sparked the Padres’ improved offense while serving as the team’s primary leadoff hitter.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jake Thompson (MLB debut) vs. Padres RH Paul Clemens (1-2, 4.70)

Thompson could receive an extended look in the rotation in place of Aaron Nola, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a right elbow sprain. The 22-year-old has gone 11-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 21 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, including 8-0 with a 1.21 ERA over his last 11 outings. Thompson was acquired from Texas in last July’s trade for Cole Hamels and has recorded a combined 2.32 ERA in 28 starts in the Phillies’ minor-league system.

Clemens is making his third start for the Padres since being claimed off waivers from Miami in June. The 28-year-old allowed two runs and tied a career high with five strikeouts Sunday against Cincinnati but was forced to exit after 4 2/3 innings because of a sore back. Clemens, who has never faced Philadelphia, was selected by Atlanta in the 2008 draft and made his major league debut with Houston in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Myers is 12-for-33 with a home run and four stolen bases over his last nine games.

2. Phillies C Cameron Rupp is 5-for-14 with a three home runs and eight RBI in his last three games.

3. San Diego RHP Colin Rea will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2017 season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Padres 5