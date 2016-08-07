Preview: Phillies at Padres

San Diego aims for its first back-to-back wins in nearly a month on Sunday as the Padres face the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Padres, who collected 14 hits in Saturday's 9-7 victory, have not won consecutive games since coming out of the All-Star break with a three-game sweep of San Francisco on July 15-17.

The Phillies have won three of their last five games but need more production from All-Star outfielder Odubel Herrera and left fielder Cody Asche. The struggling Herrera has been rested by manager Pete Mackanin in four of the last five games and was 0-for-4 on Saturday, while Asche is batting .216 and hasn’t recorded a multi-hit game since July 5. While the Phillies look for a spark in their lineup, San Diego manager Andy Green continues to be pleased by the play of leadoff hitter Travis Jankowski, who is making a strong case to be next season’s opening day starter in center field while going 12-for-23 with 11 runs scored and seven steals over his last six games. The rebuilding Padres also are giving an extended look to left fielder Alex Dickerson (.293) and rookie right fielder Jabari Blash, who blasted 32 homers in the minors last season but is batting .182 in 44 at-bats.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (6-12, 3.68 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 5.09)

Eickhoff is hoping to build on an encouraging outing last Sunday when he tossed five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball against Atlanta before leaving because of a rain delay. The 26-year-old leads the National League lead in losses after finishing July with a 1-3 mark and 4.50 ERA in six starts. Eickhoff shut out the Padres over seven innings and struck out nine with no walks in a 2-1 victory in Philadelphia on April 13.

Cosart made his San Diego debut Monday against Milwaukee and tied a season high with six walks while battling a blister over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The 26-year-old was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the 38th round of the 2008 draft but never pitched for the Phillies. Cosart has gone 1-1 with a sparkling 1.80 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia, including five scoreless innings as a member of the Marlins on July 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies are 31-11 at Petco Park since it opened in 2004.

2. Philadelphia OF Peter Bourjos (shoulder) began a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday and homered in five at-bats.

3. The Padres signed LHP Clayton Richard and designated LHP Matt Thornton for assignment.

