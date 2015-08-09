Phillies 5, Padres 3

SAN DIEGO -- Right-handed starter Jerome Williams held the San Diego Padres to one run on five hits over seven innings and Chase Utley broke open a two-run game with a two-run, pinch-hit double as the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep at Petco Park with a 5-3 win.

The Phillies are 16-5 since the All-Star break while the Padres have lost six straight for the second time this season to slip eight games below .500.

Williams (4-8) is one of 12 active major league pitchers to have also made a start at Qualcomm Stadium before Petco Park opened in 2004. He allowed one run on five hits, including a sixth-inning solo homer by Justin Upton, with two strikeouts over seven innings.

Right-hander Ken Giles picked up his third save of the series and his sixth in as many tries since taking over the closer role after Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington.

Center fielder Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer for the Phillies while second baseman Cesar Hernandez and first baseman Ryan Howard also had run-scoring hits.

The Phillies struck quickly for a run in the first against Padres right-handed starter Andrew Cashner (4-12), continuing a troublesome trend for the Padres. The Padres have given up first-inning runs in three of their last four games, seven of the last nine and nine of the last 13.

Hernandez opened with a single and moved to second on Herrera’s single. Hernandez scored on Howard’s double to right with Herrera holding at third. Cashner avoided further dame by striking out right fielder Jeff Francoeur and retiring left fielder Cody Asche on a fly to left.

After Cashner finished a run of retiring 15 of 16 Phillies, Herrera led off the sixth with his sixth homer of the season -- a 425-foot drive to right.

Williams had allowed the Padres only three hits, including a bunt single by Cashner, and four baserunners through 5 2/3 innings before left fielder Upton put the hosts on the board with a 421-foot homer into the second deck in left.

But the Phillies padded their lead against Cashner and the Padres bullpen in the top of the seventh.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis and catcher Carlos Ruiz opened the inning with back-to-back singles putting runners at the corners with no one out. Williams bunted Ruiz to second with Galvis holding at third.

Right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer replaced Cashner and was greeted by Hernandez, who ripped a single off the glove of second baseman Jedd Gyorko, who was playing in on the infield grass, for a RBI single.

The Phillies increased their advantage to 5-1 in the top of the eighth on Utley’s two-run double.

The Padres scored single runs in the eighth and ninth on RBI singles by third baseman Yangervis Solarte and center fielder Will Venable, who finished with three hits.

NOTES: RHP Colin Rea will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Reds at Petco Park. Rea is a combined 5-4 with a 1.95 ERA over 101 2/3 innings this season at Double-A and Triple-A ... When Rea moves into the rotation, RHP Odridsamer Despaigne will move to the bullpen and the Padres while also likely add a fifth player to the bench while reducing the bullpen by two ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with his first-inning single Sunday.