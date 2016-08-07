Bethancourt, Solarte help Padres beat Phillies

SAN DIEGO -- Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run double in the first inning and Yangervis Solarte drove in another three runs on a pair of singles Saturday night as the Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7 at Petco Park.

The Padres scored four runs in the first off Phillies right-hander Jake Thompson, who was making his major-league debut. Thompson allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Left-handed Padres reliever Buddy Baumann retired all five hitters he faced, with three via strikeouts, to get his first major-league win. Padres starter Paul Clemens was removed after 4 1/3 innings with the Padres leading 4-3.

Leadoff man Travis Jankowski paced the Padres' offense, reaching base four times in five plate appearances and scoring four runs. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Jankowski also made a running catch in deep right-center in the ninth to help cut off a Phillies' comeback attempt.

Solarte had three of the Padres 14 hits while Bethancourt (two doubles), Wil Myers and Alex Dickerson all had two.

Ryan Howard had a double and his 16th homer for the Phillies. Pinch hitter Jimmy Paredes hit a two-run, 413-foot homer in the ninth as the Phillies scored three off Padres closer Brandon Maurer and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended.

The Padres jumped on Thompson for four runs in the first inning of his major-league debut while enjoying success against the Phillies' third-ranked prospect.

Jankowski opened the game with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Solarte's single after Myers drew a walk. Thompson retired the next two Padres before walking Ryan Schimpf to load the bases.

Bethancourt cleared them with a drive to the gap in right center.

The Phillies battled their way back into the game behind Howard.

Howard homered off Padres starter Paul Clemens with one out in the second and followed a leadoff single by Maikel Franco with a ground-rule double to right in the fourth. An error on a grounder by shortstop Alexei Ramirez and a grounder to second allowed Franco and Howard to score, cutting the Padres lead to 4-3.

The Padres countered with two runs in each of the fifth and the sixth to up their lead to 8-3.

Jankowski and Myers opened the fifth with back-to-back doubles to make it 5-3 with Myers scoring later on a sacrifice fly by Schimpf that was about five feet shy of being a grand slam.

That closed the book on Thompson, who allowed seven hits and two walks with a strikeout.

With one out in the sixth, the Padres hit four straight singles off Phillies reliever Luis Garcia with Solarte's bases-loaded, two-run hit making it 8-3. The first three hits were delivered by pinch-hitter Adam Rosales, Jankowski and Myers.

The Phillies closed to within 8-4 in the top of the seventh as Freddy Galvis and Cesar Hernandez doubled off left-handed reliever Clayton Richard, who was signed by the Padres earlier in the day.

NOTES: The Padres signed LHP Clayton Richard as a free agent. He was 40-39 with a 4.16 ERA with the Padres from 2009 to 2013. To make room for Richard, the Padres designated LHP Matt Thornton for assignment. ... The Padres inducted former third baseman Ken Caminiti (posthumously) into their Hall of Fame on Saturday night. ... The Phillies activated RHP Jake Thompson on Saturday and designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment. ... Thompson became the 2,000th player in Phillies history when he made his major-league debut.