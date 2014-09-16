Padres’ Cashner fires two-hitter to beat Phillies

SAN DIEGO -- Andrew Cashner thought he had no-hit stuff Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.

However, when Dominic Brown approached the plate with one out in the fifth, the Philadelphia left fielder noticed the Padres had three infielders on the right side of the diamond and only shortstop Alexi Amarista on the left side -- and Amarista was far off the line.

Brown pushed a hard bunt to where the third baseman would normally be playing and beat it out for the Phillies’ first hit of game -- and one of only two Philadelphia had on the night.

Cashner threw the third shutout of his career in a 1-0 San Diego win.

While Padres manager Bud Black and catcher Rene Rivera had no issues with the way Brown broke up the latest bid for the first no-hitter in the 45-year history of the franchise, Cashner was irked.

When asked about his reaction to Brown’s bunt single, Cashner said:

“You can ask him what I thought of it.” Not once, but twice.

“I can’t tell you what he said, but he was mad,” said Brown, who grounded out to the middle man in the Padres’ shift in his second-inning at-bat.

Brown said he wouldn’t have tried to bunt for the first hit if Cashner were working on a no-hitter in the ninth. However, it was the fifth-inning of a one-run game.

“I‘m trying to get on,” Brown said.

Right fielder Marlon Byrd eased the pain on Cashner by collecting the Phillies’ second hit leading off the eighth. Like Brown in the fifth, Byrd was erased on a double play. Cashner faced one batter over the minimum while needing only 92 pitches to finish the game.

“That’s baseball,” Rivera said of Brown’s bunt single. “If you give him that side, why not? That’s the only bad thing about the shift.”

Black said, “He was playing the game. Our defensive metrics showed we should apply the shift on him. OK, fine.”

Cashner (4-7) issued one walk and struck out seven. He also had a hand in the game’s lone run.

Rivera doubled in the second -- one of three hits the Padres had against Phillies right-hander Jerome Williams (3-2) -- and scored when Phillies third baseman Cody Asche failed to field Cashner’s sharp, two-out grounder for an error.

Cashner also threw a one-hit shutout against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park on April 11. His first shutout came last Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh when he one-hit the Pirates.

The 28-year-old made his 17th start of the season Monday. He was on the disabled list May 14-June 7 with pain in his right forearm, and he was out June 19-Aug. 23 due to right shoulder and neck soreness.

Cashner has a 2.20 ERA on the season, 1.85 in five starts since his most recent return from the DL.

“Our guy outpitched their guy,” said Black, who also thought Cashner possessed no-hit stuff.

“There weren’t many pitches that he mis-located,” Black said of Cashner. “He pitched. He had the slider, the curve and the change. He was low in the zone.”

Cashner said, “I had better stuff against Detroit, but I did a better job keeping people off balance tonight. Once I got through the fourth, I thought I had a chance (at the no-hitter).”

Cashner retired the first 11 Phillies before second baseman Chase Utley drew a two-out walk in the fourth. Utley was the lone Phillie who was stranded in the game.

After singling in the fifth, Brown was running on the pitch when catcher Wil Nieves hit a high pop to the right side. Deked by shortstop Alexi Amarista into believing Nieves singled to right, Brown rounded second by the time he realized Nieves hit a pop fly in the infield. He hustled back to first without retouching second and was called out on an appeal.

In the eighth, Byrd was thrown out at second trying to advance on Brown’s lineout to right fielder Seth Smith.

Williams allowed one unearned run on three hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon was hit with a seven-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his actions in Philadelphia on Sunday. Papelbon was ejected by crew chief Joe West for making an indecent gesture toward Phillies fans while leaving the mound in the top of the ninth. Papelbon also apparently bumped West and umpire Marty Foster. Papelbon started serving his suspension Monday. ... LHP Robbie Erlin will start in the series finale Thursday as the Padres push back RHP Tyson Ross to limit his innings. By not starting Thursday, Ross can make no more than two more starts before the season ends.