Hamels, Phillies take care of Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Philadelphia Phillies ace Cole Hamels has no problems going home to San Diego.

“I’ve always liked pitching in this ballpark, although it feels like they’re making it smaller,” the left-hander said Wednesday night after holding the Padres to seven hits and just one run over seven innings to lead Philadelphia to a 5-2 victory over the team he pulled for while growing up.

A native of San Diego and a graduate of Rancho Bernardo High in the northern suburbs, Hamels posted his sixth straight win against the Padres and ran his career record at Petco Park to 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA in eight starts.

Hamels issued one walk Wednesday while striking out eight to improve to 9-7 on the season while lowering the National League’s second-best ERA to 2.47.

“Cole has been solid all year even when he’s not been at his best,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. “He was behind in the count a lot of the game. But he threw a good change tonight when behind in the count. He finds a way. And tonight a couple double-plays came in handy.”

“I just tried to keep my head down and make pitches,” said Hamels. “It felt good to get those runs.”

The Padres took a 1-0 lead into the fifth and Padres left-hander Eric Stults retired 12 straight Phillies following a game-opening single by Phillies center fielder Ben Revere.

But Stults (7-17) gave up five hits in a six-batter span in the fifth to give up four runs and take the loss. Stults and Phillies right-hander A.J. Burnett, who lost to the Padres on Tuesday night, are tied for the National League in losses.

The only out Stults registered was a sacrifice bunt by Hamels.

The Phillies opened the inning with four straight singles. The first three -- by first baseman Darin Ruf, left fielder Dominic Brown and catcher Carlos Ruiz -- loaded the basses.

“I was trying to get a ground ball and a double-play with Ruiz,” said Stults. “I threw a changeup on the corner, but it was up.”

The fourth single by shortstop Freddy Galvis was a two-run liner to center that put the Phillies ahead 2-1. After Hamels’ bunt put runners at second and third, Revere doubled inside the third-base bag for a two-run double.

“We put some hits together against a crafty pitcher,” said Sandberg.

”It happened pretty quickly,“ said Stults. ”It was just one of those innings where some balls found holes. I didn’t execute pitches quite as well. There was probably some good hitting on their part, too.

”It just didn’t go my way.

After batting around in the fifth, Ruf (double) and Brown had back-to-back hits to open the sixth against right-handed reliever Joe Wieland with Ruiz making it 5-1 with a sacrifice fly to deep center.

The Padres had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth. First baseman Tommy Medica opened the inning with his second single of the game, stole second and scored on center fielder Cameron Maybin’s second single.

The Padres got their second run in the ninth when shortstop Alexi Amarista singled home Maybin.

NOTES: Not only is San Diego RHP Tyson Ross not making his scheduled start Thursday against the Phillies, he will not work any of the three games against the Giants. ... Manager Bud Black was asked Wednesday to offer his opinion about the Padres possibly moving back to their original brown-and-gold colors. “To me, it is more about who is in the uniform,” he said. ... Going into Wednesday night, the Phillies were hitting .140 (6-for-43) with runners in scoring position over their five previous games.