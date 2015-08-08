Rupp’s homer in 12th helps Phillies win

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres were rolling along on Friday night, with a lead in their pocket and their ace on the mound.

And considering the Philadelphia Phillies were the opponent, San Diego seemed to be in good shape.

But the Phillies of late aren’t the Phillies of the early season. Their four solo home runs proved it.

Philadelphia rallied to defeat Padres 4-3 in 12 innings Petco Park.

”We’re being aggressive,‘’ said catcher Cameron Rupp, who’s homer in the 12th off Kevin Quackenbush (1-2) was the difference.

Philadelphia erased a 3-0 deficit, getting home runs from right fielder Domonic Brown, first baseman Ryan Howard and left fielder Cody Asche.

“We’re not Cincinnati or Baltimore, something like that,‘’ interim Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. ”Not to diminish the home-run hitters on those teams. You’ve got to hit it to get it out of here.‘’

The Phillies snapped a two-game skid in winning for a major-league-best 14th time in 19 games since the All-Star break.

Hector Neris (2-0) worked the 11th for the victory. Ken Giles pitched the 12th for his fourth save in seven chances.

The Padres, who didn’t score in the final nine innings, have lost four straight and five of their last six.

“It’s one of those games you have to get through,‘’ Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”It’s tough.‘’

Phillies left fielder Cody Asche tied the game in the seventh when he smacked his sixth homer of the season. Asche crushed an 84 mph slider, the third homer allowed by starter James Shields.

“I made three mistakes today and they took advantage of them,‘’ said Shields, who has one win in his last 12 decisions. ”It’s been frustrating all year. We have been losing a ton of one-run games.‘’

When pinch-hitter Andres Blanco followed with an infield single, Shields, who has surrendered at least three homers in a game three times this season, was lifted.

The Padres had a scoring chance in the seventh, but Brown easily erased third baseman Yangervis Solarte at the plate as he tried to score on left fielder Justin Upton’s one-out single.

San Diego squandered an opportunity in the sixth inning after second baseman Jedd Gyorko was hit by a pitch and catcher Derek Norris singled to left. But Phillies starter Aaron Nola struck out center fielder Melvin Upton Jr., Shields and shortstop Alexi Amarista.

The Padres are in a funk, Murphy said.

”I think any team this time of the year goes through a phase and they get a little but run-down,‘’ Murphy said.

The Phillies pulled to within 3-2 when Howard homered in the sixth, his 19th of the season.

. ”We’re having good at-bats,“ Rupp said. ”When pitchers make mistakes, we’re ready for them.‘’

Rupp was set for Quackenbush’s full-count fastball that leaked over the plate.

“I didn’t want to walk him so I threw a pitch and he hit it over the fence,‘’ Quackenbush said. ”That was about it.‘’

The Padres threatened in the fifth when right fielder Matt Kemp and Justin Upton drew two-out walks. Pitching coach Bob McClure visited Nola and was ejected by home-plate umpire Mike Estabrook while returning to the dugout. Nola then retired first baseman Yonder Alonso on a comebacker.

Brown’s fourth-inning home run sliced the Phillies’ deficit to 3-1. He redirected Shields’ 78 mph curveball 418 feet for his fourth homer in his last 26 plate appearances. He had zero in his previous 162 plate appearances.

Justin Upton gave the Padres a 3-0 cushion in the third when he wound up with a triple to right-center after Brown just missed making a catch at the fence. Amarista and Solarte scored on the extra-base hit after reaching on one-out singles.

The Padres struck first in the second when Justin Upton scored on catcher Derek Norris’ RBI single to right. Upton opened the inning by getting hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on Alonso’s grounder to second.

NOTES: Padres RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) is consulting with team doctors to decide if surgery or rehabilitation is his best option. ... OF Will Venable was out of the Padres lineup on paternity leave. He is expected to return on Saturday. ... Padres broadcaster Dick Enberg, the recipient of this year’s Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, was honored before the game. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley was activated from the disabled list and inserted into the leadoff spot. ... INF Cesar Hernandez, who was filling in for Utley, will see playing time at shortstop and third base. SS Freddy Galvis could play center field if Hernandez moves to short.