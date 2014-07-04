Preview: Phillies at Pirates

The Keystone State representatives are heading in vastly different directions as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. The red-hot Pirates had won nine of 11 before allowing seven runs in the ninth inning en route to a 10-2 setback to Arizona on Thursday. The loss notwithstanding, Pittsburgh has kept struggling first-place Milwaukee in its sights and remains in the thick of things in the National League Central.

The sputtering Phillies, who share the NL East cellar with the New York Mets, were mired in their second six-game losing streak of the season before posting a 5-4 triumph over Miami on Thursday. Despite his team’s considerable troubles, Ben Revere has been consistent at the plate by recording six multi-hit performances in his last eight contests. All told, he has 17 hits in that stretch and is a perfect 3-for-3 lifetime versus Friday starter Gerrit Cole.

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (3-7, 4.26 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (6-4, 4.02)

Hernandez dropped his second straight start and fifth in six trips to the mound after yielding four runs in seven innings en route to a 10-3 setback to Atlanta on Saturday. The 33-year-old Dominican continues to struggle with his control, issuing at least three walks in six of his last eight outings. Hernandez picked up the win in his last start versus Pittsburgh after allowing three runs and striking out seven in six frames.

Cole suffered his first loss since May 13 as he yielded five runs on seven hits in four innings of a 5-3 setback to the Mets on Saturday. The top overall pick of the 2011 draft, Cole had just returned from the disabled list as he dealt with shoulder fatigue. Cole lost his lone career meeting with Philadelphia, permitting three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh rookie OF Gregory Polanco has reached base safely in 20 of his first 22 career games. Barry Bonds accomplished the same feat in 1986.

2. Philadelphia LHP Mario Hollands was deemed to be available to pitch on Thursday by manager Ryne Sandberg, one day removed from taking a line drive of his right knee. He remained in the bullpen, however.

3. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests, but his batting average has only moved from .313 to .315 in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Phillies 2