Preview: Phillies at Pirates

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates have mirrored the weather by heating up in the summer. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player looks to continue his torrid streak and lift the Pirates to their fifth straight series victory and 11th win in 14 outings overall when they face the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. McCutchen had a pair of RBI doubles among his four hits and Jordy Mercer drove in a career-high four runs as Pittsburgh cruised to an 8-2 triumph over its Keystone State rival on Friday.

McCutchen is 8-for-13 in his last three games and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 contests. On the other side of the coin is reeling Philadelphia, which has dropped 11 of 14 to plummet to the basement of the National League East. Ben Revere is riding a nine-game hitting streak - with six multi-hit performances included in the stretch.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (4-4, 4.86 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (6-6, 4.07)

Buchanan saw his three-start winning streak come to an end after allowing three runs and five walks in as many innings en route to a 3-2 setback to Atlanta on Sunday. The rookie has issued nine free passes over his last two trips to the mound after walking just six in his first six starts to his career. Buchanan has done better with keeping the ball in the park, working his third straight homerless game after permitting seven in his previous four contests.

Volquez won his second straight start in impressive fashion, scattering eight hits and striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a 5-2 win against the New York Mets on Sunday. The 31-year-old Dominican has enjoyed considerable success versus Philadelphia, posting a 3-1 career mark with a 1.85 ERA while limiting the club to a .202 batting average. Volquez has kept the ball in the park in five straight appearances while allowing just two in his last eight following a four-homer performance against the New York Yankees on May 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh rookie RF Gregory Polanco has reached base 21 times in 23 career games, tying Dino Restelli (1949) for the best such start in franchise history.

2. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley had an RBI single on Friday to hit safely for the seventh time in nine games.

3. Mercer is 7-for-12 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored in July.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Phillies 1