Preview: Phillies at Pirates

After falling a homer shy of the cycle in the series opener, Andrew McCutchen belted a two-run shot to pace the Pittsburgh Pirates to their 12th victory in 16 outings. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player looks to continue his torrid stretch as the Pirates vie for their first series sweep of the season against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. McCutchen, who has hit safely in 12 of 13 contests, has launched nine homers since June 1 after recording just four in his previous two-plus months of the campaign.

Jordy Mercer added a pair of doubles for his third multi-hit performance of the month to improve to 9-for-14 in July. While Pittsburgh has moved a season-high five games above .500, Philadelphia has dropped 12 of 15 contests to fall a campaign-worst 13 under .500. Cody Asche and former Pirate Marlon Byrd belted solo homers for the Phillies, who have mustered just seven hits in the series.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (5-7, 3.92 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (1-1, 3.46)

Burnett received a no-decision in his last outing against Miami on Tuesday despite registering double-digit strikeouts (10) for the second time this season. The 37-year-old was blitzed in his last meeting with his former team, allowing seven runs on six hits in two innings. Burnett, who posted a 26-21 mark in two seasons (2012-13) with the Pirates, hasn’t permitted a homer in his last three outings and has yielded just nine on the season.

Locke settled for his third no-decision in four contests despite allowing two runs on eight hits - all singles - in as many innings versus Arizona on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has lowered his ERA with each start and has only permitted two homers in six outings (41 2/3 innings). Locke won both of his career meetings with Philadelphia, posting a 1.54 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .214 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley had a single on Saturday to hit safely for the eighth time in 10 games.

2. Pittsburgh rookie RF Gregory Polanco is riding a five-game hitting streak and has reached base in a franchise-best 22 of his first 24 career contests.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz is expected to be tested again on Monday despite being cleared to return from the seven-day disabled list for concussions on Friday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Phillies 1