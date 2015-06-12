Preview: Phillies at Pirates

After salvaging the finale of a three-game series, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to heat up at the expense of their Keystone State rival when they open a three-game set versus the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Pedro Alvarez belted a solo homer in the Pirates’ 2-0 triumph over Milwaukee on Wednesday, but went 1-for-12 as the club split a four-game series in Philadelphia on May 11-14.

Jordy Mercer added three singles in the series finale versus the Brewers to raise his hit total to 13 in the last 10 games. While Pittsburgh is clawing to remain in contention in the National League Central, the wheels have come off in a hurry for the reeling Phillies. Philadelphia, which is coming off a three-game series sweep by Cincinnati, has dropped 13 of 16 to plummet into the basement in the NL East. Chase Utley is mired in an 0-for-21 slump to see his average dip to .185, and is just 1-for-6 in his career versus Friday starter Jeff Locke.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kevin Correia (2014: 7-17, 5.44 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (3-3, 5.37)

Released by San Francisco last month and signed to a free-agent contract on Monday, Correia will receive a look at one of his former teams when he faces Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old recorded a 24-22 mark in two seasons with the Pirates, making the NL All-Star team in 2011. Correia, who is taking the spot of fellow right-hander Severino Gonzalez in the rotation, could see significant action with the spiraling Phillies should the club move ace Cole Hamels and veteran starter Aaron Harang to a contender.

Locke struggled in his second straight outing and recorded his fourth no-decision in his last six on Saturday after allowing four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings against Atlanta. The 27-year-old has a strong chance to improve his mediocre mark this season when he faces the Phillies, against whom he owns a 4-0 career mark with a slim 1.35 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while limiting the club to a .163 batting average. Locke has struggled with home runs, permitting all seven this season in his last seven outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis (1-for-12, .083) and OF Ben Revere (1-for-11, .091) have struggled in their respective careers versus Locke.

2. Pittsburgh RH Mark Melancon has converted a career-high 17 consecutive save opportunities.

3. The Phillies are a woeful 7-23 on the road this season, marking their worst record after 30 games since 1941.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Phillies 1