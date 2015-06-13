Preview: Phillies at Pirates

Gerrit Cole attempts to record his majors-best 10th victory of the season on Saturday when the host Pittsburgh Pirates continue their three-game series against the reeling Philadelphia Phillies. The 24-year-old right-hander has won four in a row and enters the tilt tied with Seattle’s Felix Hernandez and New York Mets veteran Bartolo Colon in victories.

Cole certainly could benefit from some offense as Pittsburgh mustered just three runs in its previous three contests before Starling Marte’s RBI single accounted for the lone one in Friday’s 13-inning triumph. Marte has recorded an RBI in three straight games and eight in his last seven. Josh Harrison, who went 4-for-6 in the series opener, belted a three-run homer off Saturday starter Sean O‘Sullivan in their last meeting to lift the Pirates to a 7-2 win on May 12. Chase Utley is mired in an 0-for-22 stretch for woe-begotten Philadelphia, which has dropped 14 of 17 overall and eight straight on the road.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-4, 4.96 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (9-2, 1.73)

O‘Sullivan recorded his second straight no-decision on Sunday after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings in a 6-4 win over San Francisco. The 27-year-old dropped his lone career decision to Pittsburgh last month after permitting three runs on five hits in as many frames. O‘Sullivan has kept the ball in the park in each of his last two outings after yielding four homers in a 7-0 loss to the Mets on May 27.

Cole scattered six hits over seven dominant innings to lead Pittsburgh to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. The right-hander improved to 2-1 in his career versus Philadelphia on May 11 after allowing two runs on six hits in seven frames of a 4-3 triumph. Cole’s next victory will leave him one shy of his career-best total of last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-6 in the series opener after hitting safely in nine of his previous 10 games.

2. Philadelphia OFs Ben Revere (5-for-9) and Cody Asche (2-for-4) have fared well in their respective careers versus Cole.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco went hitless in seven at-bats Friday to drop to 1-for-19 in his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Phillies 1