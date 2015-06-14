Preview: Phillies at Pirates

The battle for supremacy in the Keystone State hasn’t been much of a tussle at all during the recent contests at PNC Park. The Pittsburgh Pirates vie a series sweep and their sixth straight home victory over the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams conclude their three-game set on Sunday afternoon.

After his RBI single gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 win in 13 innings in the series opener, Starling Marte continued his hot streak by adding three more hits and driving in another run in a 4-3 triumph on Saturday. Marte has nine hits in his last three meetings with Philadelphia and is 3-for-10 in his career versus Sunday starter Cole Hamels. Josh Harrison, who had an RBI single on Saturday, is 9-for-22 in his last five games overall and 10-for-20 in five meetings with the Phillies this season. Pittsburgh isn’t the only team to get healthier at the expense of majors-worst Philadelphia, which has dropped 15 of its last 18 overall and nine straight on the road.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-5, 3.19 ERA) vs. Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (6-2, 2.11)

Hamels followed a four-start winning streak by suffering his second loss in three outings on Monday. The 31-year-old endured his first career setback to Cincinnati after getting blitzed for five runs on eight hits in six innings in the 6-4 loss. Hamels improved to 3-2 in his career versus Pittsburgh on May 13 after yielding two runs in seven frames while matching a season high with nine strikeouts in a 3-2 triumph.

Burnett saw his six-start winning streak come to an abrupt end on Monday despite allowing just one run on five hits in seven innings in a 2-0 setback to Milwaukee. The 38-year-old will look to rebound against Philadelphia, with which he recorded an 8-18 mark and a 4.59 ERA in the 2014 season. Burnett has traditionally struggled when facing the Phillies, but permitted two runs in seven innings to pick up the win in his last meeting on May 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite his team’s pronounced struggles, Philadelphia OF Ben Revere is 16-for-42 in his last 10 games and is batting .500 (5-for-10) in his career versus Burnett.

2. Pittsburgh RHP Mark Melancon retired the side in order in the ninth on Saturday to convert his career-high 18th consecutive save opportunity.

3. Phillies 2B Chase Utley snapped an 0-for-24 stretch with a single on Saturday, and is 9-for-30 (.300) in his career against Burnett.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Phillies 1