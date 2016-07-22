Preview: Phillies at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have good reason to believe they can make a second-half charge up the standings but they must capitalize on a soft schedule. Five of Pittsburgh's next six opponents sport sub-.500 records, starting with a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

The Pirates opened an eight-game homestand by taking two of three from Milwaukee to remain three games out of the second wild card in the National League. Another reason for optimism for Pittsburgh is the health of right-hander Gerrit Cole, who on Friday will make his second start since spending five weeks on the disabled list. After completing a 2-5 homestand, the Phillies face a grueling upcoming schedule, due in part to the invasion of the Democratic National Convention in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia, which could be a popular trade partner as the deadline approaches, plays 16 of its next 19 away from home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WCAU (Philadelphia), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (2-3, 4.14 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (5-5, 3.11)

Elfin has quickly turned things around since his wretched major-league debut in Toronto on June 14, when he was walloped for nine runs (eight earned) over 2 2/3 innings. He registered his fifth consecutive quality start in a 5-0 loss to the New York Mets last time out, giving up three runs over six innings. The 22-year-old has been steady on the road since the Toronto debacle with six earned runs allowed in three starts.

Cole turned in a shaky performance in his first start since returning from a strained triceps, lasting only four innings and yielding five runs (four earned) in a 6-0 loss at Washington. Cole is winless over his last five turns, although he has not surrendered a home run in that span. Cole beat the Phillies twice last season, allowing three earned runs, to boost his career mark to 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. LHP Francisco Liriano on Thursday became Pittsburgh's first starter to notch an out in the seventh inning since June 25.

2. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera is mired in a 4-for-41 slump over his last 11 games.

3. Pirates OF Gregory Polanco had two hits Thursday after going 2-for-22 in his previous six games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Phillies 2