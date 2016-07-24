Preview: Phillies at Pirates

After surviving a harrowing incident in his last start, rookie Jameson Taillon will take the mound when Pittsburgh hosts Philadelphia on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Taillon was hit in the head by a line drive on Tuesday in what was only his sixth major-league start.

Pittsburgh will be looking for another solid outing from Taillon after another rookie, top prospect Tyler Glasnow, left Saturday's game due to shoulder discomfort, forcing the bullpen to provide six innings. Gregory Polanco and David Freese each had two-run singles in a game-breaking five-run fifth inning as the Pirates evened their record to 4-4 since the All-Star break. Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera, who entered the series in a 4-for-41 tailspin, has collected three hits in each of the first two games. Vince Velásquez will be seeking his ninth victory and fourth in a row when he opposes Taillon.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Vince Velásquez (8-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.44)

Velasquez has been outstanding since spending nearly three weeks on the disabled list, holding Miami to one run and three hits over 7 1/3 innings Tuesday. Although he did not factor in the decision, Velasquez won his previous three turns by permitting four runs over 17 innings. He won his last two away from home to improve to 4-1 with a 4.74 ERA in eight road starts.

Taillon took a line drive off the head early in his outing against Milwaukee on Tuesday but stayed in the game and worked six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. "To be honest, I was waiting for it to hurt when I was down," said Jameson, who was placed in the league's concussion protocol. "I really felt good the whole way through." Jameson has not walked more than one batter in his last five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia stole five bases Saturday, the most since the club swiped five -- also against Pittsburgh - on July 11, 2009.

2. Despite his key hit Saturday, Polanco is 5-for-33 with three RBIs over the past nine games.

3. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco missed Saturday's game after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday and could sit out Sunday as well.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Pirates 3