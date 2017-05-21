The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to win two series in a row for the first time this year when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Pirates took two of three from Washington to begin their homestand and evened their series with the Phillies by taking Saturday's matchup 6-3.

Adam Frazier stayed hot for Pittsburgh with three hits and a pair of RBIs, raising his average to .358. Frazier has five multi-hit games in his last five starts with seven RBIs and five runs scored in that stretch. The Phillies have dropped five of their last six and eight of 10 to sink 10 games below .500, as well as 7-17 on the road. "I'm just remaining optimistic because I think we're better than our record." manager Pete Mackanin told reporters of his club, which will play 10 of its next 13 games at home after it leaves Pittsburgh.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-4, 6.69)

Nola is scheduled to come off the disabled list after missing more than a month with a lower back strain. He gave up four runs in five innings against the New York Mets in his last start on April 20 and then let up a run in 10 1/3 frames over two rehab starts. The 23-year-old was rocked for six runs in four innings in his only prior encounter with the Pirates.

Kuhl's inconsistent campaign continued with a rocky outing against Washington on Tuesday, as he was reached for six runs on a season-high 10 hits in four innings. It marked the fourth time in his last five starts that he failed to go beyond four frames. Kuhl, who has an 11.20 ERA in four home starts, won at Philadelphia with six solid innings last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Frazier is 21-for-38 in 10 day games.

2. Phillies LF Aaron Altherr had two RBIs in Saturday's loss and is up to 19 in May.

3. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is 1-for-16 over a four-game stretch and has gone nine straight contests without an RBI.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Phillies 5