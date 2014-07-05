(Updated: UPDATING: Adding career-high total for Mercer in first graph)

Pirates 8, Phillies 2: Jordy Mercer drove in a career-high four runs and Andrew McCutchen had a pair of RBI doubles among his four hits as host Pittsburgh pummeled its Keystone State rival.

Mercer had a two-run single in the first inning and added a two-run double in the seventh for the Pirates, who allowed just two hits en route to posting their 10th win in 13 outings. Russell Martin and Josh Harrison added RBI singles in the four-run first and Gerrit Cole (7-4) allowed one hit over five scoreless innings before exiting with right lat soreness.

Ben Revere extended his hitting streak to nine games and scored on Chase Utley’s RBI single for the reeling Phillies, who have dropped 11 of their last 14. Philadelphia loaded the bases in the sixth with no outs, but all it mustered was Jimmy Rollins scoring on a double-play ball to trim its deficit to 5-2.

Pittsburgh overcame two quick outs to load the bases in the first inning and grounders by Martin and Harrison found the outfield to score the team’s initial two runs. Mercer followed and lined a 2-2 sinker from Roberto Hernandez (3-8) into left-center field to plate a pair to give Cole some early breathing room.

The Phillies scratched for a pair of runs in the sixth but Mercer regained the Pirates’ five-run cushion after doubling to left off Justin De Fratus to complete his four-RBI performance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh rookie RF Gregory Polanco walked in the second inning to reach base for the 21st time in 23 career games, tying Dino Restelli (1949) for the best such start in franchise history. ... Hernandez suffered his third straight setback and sixth in seven trips to the mound after permitting five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. ... Mercer is 7-for-12 in July.