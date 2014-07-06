Pirates 3, Phillies 2: Andrew McCutchen belted a two-run homer to continue his torrid stretch and Edinson Volquez won a season-best third consecutive start as host Pittsburgh posted its 12th win in 16 outings.

Volquez (7-6) allowed one run on four hits in seven strong innings and added an RBI groundout in the second as the Pirates won their fifth straight series and moved a season-best five games over .500. Jordy Mercer ripped a pair of doubles to improve to 9-for-14 in July.

Cody Asche homered to lead off the fourth inning and former Pirate Marlon Byrd did the same in the ninth for the reeling Phillies, who mustered just three more hits en route to falling for the 12th time in 15 games. Rookie David Buchanan (4-5) permitted three runs on six hits in as many innings to take the loss.

Pittsburgh wasted little time jumping on its Keystone State rival as rookie Gregory Polanco singled to lead off the first inning to reach base for a franchise-best 22 times in 24 career games. McCutchen followed two batters later by depositing a first-pitch fastball from Buchanan over the wall in center field for his 13th homer.

Asche answered Volquez’s RBI groundout with his sixth homer to end the hurler’s scoreless streak at 16 innings. Volquez, who struck out five, kept his composure and improved to 4-1 in his career versus Philadelphia as Mark Melancon overcame Byrd’s blast to secure his 16th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCutchen, who went 1-for-4, is 9-for-17 in his last four games and has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests. ... Polanco entered the contest tied with Dino Restelli, who previously set the franchise record in 1949 by reaching base 21 times in his first 23 games in a Pittsburgh uniform. ... Philadelphia CF Ben Revere went 0-for-3 to see his nine-game hitting streak come to an end.