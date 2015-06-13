Pirates 4, Phillies 3

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole gave up two runs in six innings to get his major-league-best 10th victory as the Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Saturday.

Cole (10-2) yielded two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Philadelphia (22-41) owns the worst road record in baseball at 7-25 and has lost 18 of its last 23 games.

Phillies right-hander Sean O‘Sullivan was charged with four runs on eight hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out one.

O‘Sullivan (1-5) gave up two runs in each of the first two innings but kept the Pirates off the board over the rest of his outing to work through the sixth.

Right fielder Ben Revere doubled leading off the eighth and scored on pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur’s single, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 4-3. The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs against Pittsburgh left-hander Tony Watson but failed to score.

The Pirates cut two runners down at the plate on grounders by third baseman Maikel Franco and left fielder Cody Asche. Shortstop Freddy Galvis grounded out to end the inning.

Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

After the Phillies were shut out in 13 innings on Friday, they scored in the first inning Saturday. Right fielder Ben Revere singled, stole second and took third on a throwing error, then scored on second baseman Chase Utley’s sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh responded with two runs in its first at-bat.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco led off with a single and stole second. He moved to third and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Left fielder Starling Marte grounded to shortstop Freddy Galvis, who tried to throw out Polanco at third, but his throw hit Polanco in the back and he was safe. McCutchen grounded to third baseman Maikel Franco, whose throw home arrived in time to nab Polanco, but catcher Carlos Ruiz dropped the ball.

Third baseman Josh Harrison drove Marte home with a two-out single, giving Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

The Pirates added two more runs in the second on balls that didn’t leave the infield. Third baseman Jung Ho Kang and catcher Chris Stewart singled before pitcher Gerrit Cole bunted them to second and third.

Marte reached on a chopper past O‘Sullivan that Utley couldn’t get to in time after playing deep in the infield. Kang scored for a 3-1 lead.

McCutchen lined a ball past second base that Utley caught with a dive, but he couldn’t get the ball to Galvis in time for a forceout at second, and Stewart crossed the plate.

The Phillies cut their deficit to 4-2 in the fourth when Franco doubled and scored on Galvis’ groundout.

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli was out of the lineup after catching all 13 innings Friday night. ... Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard, 2B Chase Utley, C Carlos Ruiz and SS Freddy Galvis returned to the lineup after they did not start Friday. ... Pittsburgh RHP Rob Scahill was unavailable out of the bullpen after he pitched two innings Friday.