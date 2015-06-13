Hurdle gets win 900 as Pirates edge Phillies

PITTSBURGH -- Manager Clint Hurdle approached Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies as just another game. He was only asked because he sat on 899 wins before the game started.

But after a 1 hour, 26 minute rain delay before the game even started, 13 innings and only one run scored on left fielder Starling Marte’s walk-off single, it won’t be easy for the Pittsburgh Pirates manager to forget win No. 900, a 1-0 result vs. the Phillies.

“Pretty much a snapshot of my career and my life,” Hurdle said. “Just keep grinding.”

Each team had to grind as the game stretched from Friday night into early Saturday morning. The Pirates and Phillies combined to leave 29 men on base and went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

But that one was the only one that mattered when Marte rolled a ball up the middle of the diamond to score catcher Chris Stewart for Pittsburgh’s first walk-off and extra-innings win of the season.

“You stop counting the chances that are missed and you just play the game,” Hurdle said. “There was some really good pitching going on tonight.”

Philadelphia moved runners to third base in the 10th and 11th innings, but was unable to score each time.

“(The game) came down to one hit that found the hole with the man on base,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It took a long time to get that and we came up on the short end of that.”

Left-hander Antonio Bastardo earned the victory after pitching a scoreless 13th. Bastardo (1-0) retired the side in order and struck out one.

Right-hander Dustin McGowan yielded the game-winner in his second inning of work. McGowan (1-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up the only run of the game on two hits.

Pittsburgh left-hander Jeff Locke gave up six hits in the first three innings but still pitched six shutout innings. He allowed only a walk in the fifth inning over the rest of his start.

“As we started going through the lineup again we started to make adjustments,” Locke said. “We switched some pitches around a little bit started using the changeup a little more early in the count, and they were hitting balls were guys were standing and guys were making good plays.”

Philadelphia right-hander Kevin Correia made his first start of the season and did not give up a run either in 5 2/3 innings. Correia gave up five hits, walked one and struck out four.

“He had a good start,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He really showed moving stuff, little bit effectively wild at times but made pitches and for his first outing I thought he did a real nice job.”

Correia left the game after he gave up two-out singles to second baseman Neil Walker and third baseman Josh Harrison. Left-hander Elvis Araujo entered and struck first baseman Pedro Alvarez out to preserve Correia’s shutout.

Correia’s start was his first in the big leagues since he gave up seven runs in three innings with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 24, 2014.

“I‘m happy to be back,” Correia said. “I wish it wouldn’t have taken this long but it feels good to be back.”

The Pirates moved runners to second and third in the seventh after catcher Francisco Cervelli singled and pinch-hitter Jung Ho Kang walked. Left fielder Starling Marte struck out to end the inning.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth after Harrison singled, Alvarez was intentionally walked and Cervelli drew a walk. Right-hander Ken Giles struck shortstop Jordy Mercer out after falling behind in the count 3-0.

Second baseman Cody Asche drew a walk and catcher Cameron Rupp singled off Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Chase Utley grounded out to end the inning.

The Pirates loaded the bases in the 10th off Philadelphia right-hander Jeanmar Gomez. Pinch hitter Corey Hart struck out swinging to end the inning.

NOTES: Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard and 2B Chase Utley, both left-handed hitters, were out of the lineup against Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke. ... Philadelphia RHP Kevin Correia made his season debut for the Phillies on Friday night after he signed Monday. ... Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison was back in the Pirates lineup after a day off Wednesday.