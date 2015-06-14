Pirates edge Phillies in 11th on Harrison walkoff

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates pinch-hitter Jose Tabata grounded to short with a man on first and two outs in the 11th inning. A routine play, one Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis made many times before, that would end the inning.

But Galvis threw the ball past first baseman Ryan Howard and into the stands to move runners to second and third.

Third baseman Josh Harrison didn’t let the Phillies get away with the mistake. He singled up the middle on the first pitch he saw for the game’s only run in the 11th inning to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.

“Anytime you get a walk-off it’s always fun,” Harrison said. “You never want it to get down to that point. ... But you get to see a different guy every night and that’s what we proved.”

The Phillies were swept for the second series in a row and the fifth time this season, losing another game this weekend due to a miscue in the field.

“I‘m not sure that he had to rush it,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “I know that he was off-balance maybe with his feet. That’s a play that he makes all the time.”

Pittsburgh left-hander Antonio Bastardo (2-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless 11th.

Philadelphia right-hander Jonathan Papelbon (1-1) gave up an unearned run in 1 2/3 innings.

The extra innings followed a pitcher’s duel between 2014 teammates, Pittsburgh right-hander A.J. Burnett and Philadelphia left-hander Cole Hamels.

Burnett pitched nine shutout innings. He gave up five hits and walked one, with four strikeouts.

“I kind of figured (Hamels) was thinking out there ‘I‘m just going to try and keep getting better and better’ and I just tried to stay with him,” Burnett said. “Probably punched out 30 or something. He’s competitive like me and I enjoy going up against him.”

Burnett was extremely efficient on the mound, retiring 18 hitters on three pitches or less and throwing 101 pitches in nine innings.

Philadelphia left-hander Cole Hamels struck out 12 and pitched seven shutout innings. Hamels gave up four hits and walked one.

“I think that might’ve been Cole’s best outing of the year as far as crispness and (pitching) down in the zone and really getting after it,” Sandberg said. “I thought he was outstanding.”

The two pitchers were teammates for only a year but Hamels said he learned a lot from Burnett in that time.

“It was great to be able to play with him last year,” Hamels said. “I have to credit him with pretty much teaching me how to throw the curveball again.”

But once again, the Phillies were unable to provide support for Hamels and it came back to bite them.

“He pitched good today,” Galvis said. “One mistake cost the game.”

Pittsburgh loaded the bases but did not score off Hamels in the fourth. The Pirates did not advance a man past first base again until the ninth inning.

First baseman Sean Rodriguez led off the home ninth with a slow roller third baseman Maikel Franco couldn’t wrangle and advanced to second on catcher Francisco Cervelli’s bunt. Right-hander Luis Garcia intentionally walked right fielder Gregory Polanco, then struck out pinch hitters Pedro Alvarez and Neil Walker to send the game to extras.

Philadelphia had a chance to score in the first inning when left fielder Jeff Francoeur doubled with one out. He moved to third on Utley’s groundout but was stranded 90 feet from home when Howard flied out.

NOTES: Philadelphia RF Domonic Brown started and made his 2015 debut after he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. ... The Phillies are 0-6 on their current road trip and have lost 19 of their last 24 games, dropping their record to 20 games below .500 at 22-42. ... Pittsburgh was 0-6 in extra-inning games entering the weekend but won their first two games of the season in walk-off fashion Friday and Sunday.