Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Stutes was reinstated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. Stutes had been sidelined since late June with biceps tendinitis. Before landing on the DL, Stutes had a 5.17 ERA in 14 games out of the bullpen this season.

RHP Tyler Cloyd, Saturday’s starter, is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA since being recalled by the Phillies on Sept. 2. In two career starts against the Mets, Cloyd is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and .204 opponents’ batting average.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 in the loss. He’s batting .412 over his last nine games with six walks and eight runs scored.

LHP Cole Hamels, Friday’s starter, allowed six earned runs in seven innings for the loss. The last time Hamels allowed six or more earned runs was May 31. Prior to Friday’s start, Hamels had thrown 10 consecutive quality starts.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder) has been shut down for the season, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. RHP Zach Miner will take his spot in the rotation. Kendrick underwent an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed tendinitis in his rotator cuff. Kendrick went 10-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 30 starts this season. Before the All-Star break, Kendrick won eight games and posted a 3.68 ERA. After the All-Star break, he won two games and posted a 6.91 ERA.