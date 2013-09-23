Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Roy Halladay (4-4, 6.71) has simply not been able to throw strikes consistently since returning from shoulder surgery. Formerly the master of pinpoint control, Halladay has walked 17 men while striking out only 16 in 27 1/3 innings in five games since Aug. 25. The right-hander has been doing enough to get by and even earned the win in his last start, when he held the Marlins to one run and four hits over six innings. Here’s a mind-blowing stat that proves Halladay just hasn’t been the same pitcher he used to be: Three more walks this year would bring his season total to 37, which would mark his highest total since 2008. Yet he’s thrown just 61 2/3 innings this year. From 2009-12 he averaged 220 frames per season.

SS Jimmy Rollins has been chasing elusive career home run No. 200 for quite a while now (he has just one homer in his last 55 games), but it hasn’t affected his bat. Rollins is 18-for-50 (.360) with four doubles and a homer since Sept. 6. He’s also drawn seven walks in 14 games over that span while striking out just six times.

2B Chase Utley picked up a pair of hits in the Phillies’ 5-4 loss to the Mets on Sunday. Utley now owns a modest six-game hitting streak and is batting .373 since Sept. 3 (16 games). Over that span, he has four doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs. At one time a legitimate injury concern, the lifelong Phillie has also been a regular presence in the lineup and has missed just one game in September.

LHP Cliff Lee (14-7, 2.93) was very good Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the Mets. Although he was charged with the loss, Lee allowed just three runs (two earned) and eight hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking none. The loss was Lee’s first since Aug. 16. Still, he’s as hot as he has been all season, especially when it comes to strikeouts. The left-hander has punched out 41 batters in his last 32 innings and walked just one man over that span.

C Carlos Ruiz picked up a hit in the Phillies’ 5-4 loss to the Mets on Sunday but still finds himself mired in a lousy 2-for-23 slump at the plate. That’s the most recent six games in September. In the first nine games of the month, Ruiz went 13-for-33 (.394) with four doubles and 12 RBIs. Still, the catcher with the hot-and-cold bat has likely done enough to prove he’s worth a big investment this offseason, when he’ll be a free agent. Chooch is hitting .277 with 16 doubles, five homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games this season.