Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo will not rejoin the Phillies this season. Bastardo’s 50-game suspension for being part of the Biogenesis scandal will end Sunday, when the Phillies will activate him from afar.

RHP Roy Halladay lasted just one-third of an inning against the Marlins on Monday in the shortest start of the eight-time All-Star’s career. He was removed due to “right arm fatigue”. He faced just three batters -- two of whom drew walks -- and threw 16 pitches. Only five of those were strikes and nothing faster than 83 mph. This has been a troubling season for Halladay, 36. He entered Monday with a 4-4 record and a 6.71 ERA. His ERA went up to 6.82 after Monday. It is by far Halladay’s worse season since 2000, which is before he went on to win two Cy Young awards.

SS Jimmy Rollins is one homer away from having 200 for his career. If he gets it, he would be one of just 19 MLB players to have 200 homers, 100 triples and 400 doubles. Of the 18 players who have accomplished the feat, 15 are already in the Hall of Fame.

RHP Zach Miner will make his second career start against the Marlins and also his second this month. On Sept. 18, he pitched three scoreless innings against Miami in a game the Marlins won 4-3. For his career, Miner, 31, is 25-21 with a 4.18 ERA. This is fourth major league team, and he signed a minor league deal with the Phillies before this season started.

RHP Kyle Kendrick was placed on the disabled list Monday due to tendinitis in his right shoulder. He finished 10-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 30 starts. But the real story is that Kendrick started well and then had a brutal finish -- 3-9 with a 6.45 ERA in his final 14 starts.