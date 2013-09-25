Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Cameron Rupp, 24, made just his second big-league start Tuesday, playing in place of Carlos Ruiz, who was rested. Rupp, a native of Dallas, is a 6-foot-1, 240-pound former Texas Longhorn. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday.

RHP Roy Halladay, who lasted just one-third inning against the Marlins on Monday in the shortest start of the eight-time All-Star’s career, is a free agent after this season. He seems a long shot to return to a rotation that has but two sure bets: Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels.

SS Jimmy Rollins, who doubled Monday and again Tuesday, is the 33rd player to hit at least 33 two-baggers in 10 straight seasons.

RHP Zach Miner went four innings and allowed four hits, two walks and one run in his start Tuesday against the Marlins. He left the game with a 2-1 lead, having thrown 76 pitches, including 41 strikes.

LHP Cole Hamels, who has a career-low eight wins, will make his final start of the season Wednesday against the Marlins. Hamels’ previous low for wins was nine in his rookie year of 2006. His ERA (3.62) would be his highest since 2009. On Wednesday, Hamels will go for career win No. 100. He has a 3.16 career ERA against the Marlins but only a 9-12 record.