Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche earned an endorsement Wednesday from manager Ryne Sandberg. The manager said Asche is his “leading contender” to start the 2014 season at the hot corner. The Phillies have not had a home-grown 3B start a season since Scott Rolen in 2002. Asche went 0-for-1 Wednesday as a pinch-hitter and is hitting .247.

RHP Tyler Cloyd will make his 11th start of the season Thursday when he faces the Braves. It will be his first appearance against Atlanta. In 17 career appearances -- including 16 starts -- Cloyd is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA.

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez is a strong contender to pitch in the Phillies’ rotation next year. The Cuban-born Gonzalez signed a three-year, $12 million contract late last month, and the Phils are expecting big things.

2B Chase Utley is hitting .375 in his past six games against the Marlins. He has 10 RBIs during that span.

CF Jason Pridie got the start in center field Wednesday against the Blue Jays just hours after being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk. He took the place of Adam Jones, who had started every game for the past two years and had been in the lineup 322 consecutive times. Third baseman Manny Machado was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Pridie, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

LHP Cole Hamels made his final start of the season Wednesday against the Marlins and got a no-decision. He pitched six innings and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, striking out six. Hamels was denied what would have been career win No. 100 and he finished the year with an 8-14 record, the lowest amount of wins in his big-league career.