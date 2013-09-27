Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyler Cloyd gave up a first-pitch leadoff homer to Jason Heyward and needed 41 pitches to make it out of a five-run first inning against the Braves on Thursday. The rookie gave up two more runs without getting an out in the second inning and took his fifth straight loss to fall to 2-7. He allowed eight hits -- five for extra bases -- and seven runs, his ERA jumping to 6.37.

1B Ryan Howard, who had been mostly absent from the team since undergoing season-ending left knee surgery in July, rejoined the Phillies on Thursday to start the final four-game series in Atlanta. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls. Howard will go into next season at age 34 with three years and $75 million remaining on his contract. He hit .266 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 80 games this season.

SS Jimmy Rollins was 3-for-4 with a double on Thursday against the Braves, matching his season best for hits. His 35 doubles are the most he has hit since getting 43 in 2009. Rollins is batting .253.

LHP Cliff Lee takes a 3-1 record and 2.63 ERA against the Braves this season into his fifth start Friday night in Atlanta. He is 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA lifetime against the team. He limited the Braves to two hits over eight innings and struck out 10 in a 2-1 victory at Turner Field on Sept. 6. Lee, who is 14-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 30 starts this year, had a four-game winning streak snapped in his last outing and has a 2.03 ERA in September.

C Erik Kratz got a start in place of the slumping Carlos Ruiz and was 2-for-4 with a double on Thursday against the Braves. Ruiz, who can become a free agent after the season, has just two hits in his past 31 at-bats after going 10-for-20 with 10 RBIs during a five-game hot streak.