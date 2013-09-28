Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ethan Martin, a Georgia native, will come out of the bullpen to make his eighth major league start Saturday night against the Braves in Atlanta. The rookie is 2-5 with a 6.32 ERA in 14 games, including seven relief appearances. Martin made his debut against the Braves in Philadelphia on Aug. 2 and took the loss, giving up eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 2-4 with a 6.90 ERA as a starter.

SS Jimmy Rollins, with his next home run, will join the current list of 18 players who have hit 400 or more doubles, 100 or more triples, and 200 or more homers in their careers. He was 0-for-3 Friday in the 1-0 loss to the Braves, but was robbed of a potential extra-base hit by left fielder Reed Johnson in the first inning.

2B Chase Utley is batting .317 (19-for-60) with five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs against the Braves this season. He was 1-for-2 with a walk in Friday night’s 2-1 loss and is batting .378 (14-for-37) with two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 10 games.

LHP Cliff Lee allowed just three hits, struck out 13 and walked none, but took a 1-0 loss to the Braves on Friday night when Chris Johnson homered on a 0-2 pitch leading off the eighth inning. He finished 14-8 with a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts and had 222 strikeouts to 32 walks in 222 2/3 innings. Lee had five double-figure strikeout games this season.

C Carlos Ruiz was 0-for-2 with a walk on Friday, striking out once and hitting into a double play. He has just two hits in his past 33 at-bats after going 10-for-20 with 10 RBIs during a five-game hot streak.