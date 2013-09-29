FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2013 / 9:24 PM / 4 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Cesar Hernandez had a career-best four hits on Saturday. He entered the game with four hits in his last 33 at-bats and hitting .270. The effort lifted his batting average to .293 with his 10th multi-hit game of the season. He is the team’s first rookie to get four hits in a game since 2011.

RHP Ethan Martin completed his rookie season with a three-inning appearance in his final start. He threw only 56 pitches and left with a 2-1 lead. Martin finished the year with a 2-5 record and a 6.08 ERA. It was Martin’s first start since Sept.3. He had made seven one-inning relief appearances since then. Martin is 2-4 with a 6.55 ERA as a starter.

C Cameron Rupp got the first RBI of his career with a two-out single that drove in two runs on Saturday. Rupp, who was recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 3, had his first big-league hit on Sept. 10 against the Padres. Rupp is 4-for-13 in four games.

RHP Zach Miner (0-1, 3.08) gets another crack at the Braves, the team that drafted him and later included him in a deal for reliever Kyle Farnsworth in 2005. This will be Miner’s third consecutive start. He received no decision in back-to-back starts against Miami. Miner has made two relief appearances against Atlanta this season. He has pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed no runs against the Braves.

LF Domonic Brown continues to hurt the Braves. Brown, who went to high school in the Atlanta area, was 2-for-4 on Saturday and is 14-for-45 with two homers and six RBIs in 12 games against Atlanta this season.

