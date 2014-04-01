Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett is no stranger to facing Texas despite being in the National League. A former member of the Blue Jays and Yankees, Burnett has 12 career starts against the Rangers with a 5-3 record and 3.94 ERA. The Phillies are hoping Burnett, who starts Tuesday’s game, continues the career resurgence that began last season in Pittsburgh.

SS Jimmy Rollins made his 14th straight Opening Day start a memorable on with the fourth grand slam of his career in second inning. The home run was also the 200th of this career. Rollins now holds the record for consecutive Opening Day starts by a shortstop. Mike Schmidt holds the Phillies’ record for consecutive Opening Day starts at any position, with 16 at 3B from 1974-89.

SS Jayson Nix was able to head home after being traded to Philadelphia from Tampa Bay on Friday. Nix is from Dallas and continues to live in the area. He provides depth while Freddy Galvis is on the disabled list.

LHP Cole Hamels (left shoulder inflammation) is on the 15-day DL retroactive to March 21. He is slated to pitch in a Minor League game Tuesday in Florida. He anticipates needing six starts before returning to the rotation.

LHP Cliff Lee had not allowed at least eight earned runs in a game since allowing eight as a member of the Rangers on Aug. 21, 2010. Lee last pitched in Arlington during the 2010 World Series.